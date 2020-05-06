Clare Adams is an environmental and ecological engineering student who developed TMJ, a disorder that affects her muscles and joints, last summer. After she was diagnosed, she began using marijuana edibles to treat her chronic pain.
“I’ve always seen it as a tool to manage pain,” she said.
Adams, who is from out of state, thinks marijuana should be both medically and recreationally legal.
“My mom is actually battling cancer right now,” she said, “and she’s using marijuana for pain and nausea management. It’s a much better option than the pain meds they give you.”
Seventeen percent of the 144 respondents who answered a survey administered by The Exponent and a Special Projects in Media class cited health reasons as the second top reason they did not use marijuana, with legality being the first.
Of those, 34% said they think marijuana has a negative effect on health.
The debate over health is especially loud when it comes to medical marijuana. Fifty-five percent of survey respondents think medical marijuana should be legalized.
In states where it is legalized, medical marijuana has been prescribed to treat chronic pain or terminal illnesses. Marijuana is proven to decrease nausea, often soothing cancer patients in chemotherapy or causing older people who aren’t eating to have an increased appetite.
Indiana’s medical marijuana law is very limited. Medical marijuana is illegal except for CBD derived from industrial hemp that contains no more than 0.3% THC.
“For medical marijuana, anything in moderation I think is very beneficial, especially when it helps people,” said Dr. Greg Loomis, a neurosurgeon and professor at the IU School of Medicine’s West Lafayette campus, in Lyles-Porter Hall.
Loomis’s said his interest in the debate over medical marijuana legalization is to stay current with the literature to provide his patients with the best possible options in their treatments.
“Part of being a physician and nurse practitioner and prescribing medication is always wanting to stay as current as possible to offer as many options and options that are evidence-based medicine,” he said. “So you kind of have to offer not only what’s in the rule book and what’s outside the lines.”
Because it is illegal in Indiana, he has never prescribed medical marijuana but has prescribed medicine like marisol, which is a THC derivative “without the high.” THC is the active chemical in marijuana that produces psychological effects.
“There are certainly a lot of medicinal reasons that marijuana is an excellent herb to use,” Loomis said. “And there are other reasons it’s not, especially if you have a predisposition.”
The predisposition is present in medical or recreational marijuana. A 2016 study by Robin Murray at the Institute of Psychiatry at King’s College in London shows that cannabis use is associated with an increased risk of psychosis, especially in high dosage or those with a genetic predisposition. Even as much as one dose of THC, or one joint, can temporarily cause psychiatric symptoms like schizophrenia.
According to the study, the increased use of marijuana among adolescents increases the risk of psychosis among the population. The rational part of the brain, the prefrontal cortex, isn’t fully developed until the mid-20s.
In 2019, the U.S. surgeon general released an advisory warning about the effects of marijuana use on the developing brain.
“There is a false perception that marijuana is not as harmful as other drugs. I want to be very clear — no amount of marijuana use during pregnancy or adolescence is known to be safe,” said Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome Adams.
Is it addictive?
Another talking point often raised is addiction. According to the CDC, one in 10 marijuana users will become addicted.
“It’s always been said it is a gateway drug. It is not a gateway drug; that is not correct,” Loomis said. “There is no evidence that speaks about that, no more than alcohol is a gateway drug or smoking. I’ve had patients addicted to opiates who could quit opiates and couldn’t quit smoking.”
An unidentified 21-year-old computer science student who took the survey said he vapes marijuana once a month to help relieve stress and to “be happier the next day.”
He said that’s a decrease from the daily frequency he used to use it, until he realized the impacts on his moods and more: “I was at the point I was becoming slightly addicted to it.”
He spent a lot of his day “relaxing” from it and wasn’t being social. “I feel like I was wasting a lot of time on it” and using it as an escape, he said.
Overall, he hasn’t thought about the effect it may have on his lifespan. Because it is illegal, he worries it’s not regulated like it would be in government-approved cannabis dispensaries.
A bad experience
A freshman in the College of Science said she has used marijuana many times to manage her increasing anxiety. It made her feel relaxed, which gave relief from high stress that manifested in physical effects like headaches and nausea.
She also used it at concerts and festivals in the summer to have a good time. Then came a large summer festival, where instead of her usual relaxed state, she began sweating and felt “heightened senses” and a rapid heartbeat.
“It increased my anxiety so bad when it was meant to decrease it,” the student said. “It was awful and ruined the festival.”
That one bad experience has swayed her opinion.
“I don’t want to feel like that again,” she said. “And I’m worried about it affecting memory, which I learned in a psychology class here.”
So, should you?
When it comes to recreational marijuana use, Loomis isn’t opposed.
“As long as it’s done responsibly and in moderation, I don’t have a problem with it. I really don’t,” he said. “In the general population, I think it helps relieve stress.”
However, Loomis does not support chronic marijuana use in the young or old population. He doesn’t support the chronic use of anything across the board.
Loomis thinks the U.S. surgeon general’s advisory against marijuana damaging the developing brain is a “blanket statement” and pointed out that in places where marijuana is legalized, the bottle says users can’t drive or operate machinery, which is similar to recommendations for alcohol and prescription drugs.
“You can’t tell me that at some of the fraternity parties where there are guys wasted to the point that you have to squeegee them off the floor, that that’s not going to hurt the developing brain,” he pointed out. “It’s in context.”