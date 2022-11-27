The pumpkins are rotted, the turkey is eaten and now Purdue is decorating the Purdue Memorial Union in Christmas fashion.
A 25-foot-tall Christmas tree will arrive at the Great Hall in the PMU at noon on Monday, a Purdue press release reads.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels will lead the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., which will be attended by President-elect Mung Chiang and members of the board of trustees.
The ceremony will also include musical performances and light refreshments, the press release reads.
The tree will stay in the PMU through Dec. 21.
The event, organized by the Purdue Student Union Board, is free and open to the public, the press release reads. Guests can enter through the hotel entrance or the PMU entrance closest to the Grant Street parking garage.