Enterprise Rent-A-Car has dropped its minimum age to rent a vehicle from 21 to 18 years old and waiving its young renter fee in an effort to help students return home from colleges and universities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The change is effective from now until the end of May, according to a news release. The offer is available to all university students age 18 to 24 at all U.S. locations, including the West Lafayette area, for rentals reserved in advance.
Rentals must have begun on or after March 13, and end before May 31. Purdue students must present a valid Purdue ID at the time of rental. The offer is valid for rentals of economy through full-size cars, minivans, small pickup trucks and cargo vans. Normal payment protocol must be followed.
The renter and additional driver(s) must meet driver and credit requirements, except for the minimum age of this offer. The offer does not apply to applicable taxes, fees, surcharges, refueling, drop-off, delivery, additional driver, pickup, or one-way charges or any optional product or service, and cannot be combined with any other discount or special rate and cannot be applied to a previous or existing reservation or rental.
More information is available at enterprise.com/studenttravelassistance or by calling 1-844-624-4412.