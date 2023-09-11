Every year, Purdue freshmen are told at Boiler Gold Rush that if they dare to walk under the bell tower, it will ultimately take more than four years to graduate. Most new students take this as a warning, but student Max Lavrenko took this as a challenge.
Beginning with his tour of Purdue, Lavrenko, a sophomore in computer science and mathematics, didn’t know about the superstition.
“I came to (Purdue) on my birthday, and I walked under (the bell tower),” Lavrenko said. “Then, someone at BGR said ‘oh you shouldn’t walk under it,’ and I said, ‘well I already have.’”
Ever since then, Lavrenko has walked under the bell tower every single day during the working semester. He is set out to prove that if one walks under the tower every day, they will be able to achieve a 4.0 grade point average in all of their STEM classes.
“At first I said, ‘if I go under the tower, I’m going to get a 4.0,’ but then it got ruined by philosophy,” he said with a laugh, “and so now it’s 4.0 in STEM.”
Lavrenko films every single one of his bell tower escapades and posts it to his Instagram account, @belltowerfan. He has since gained a dedicated following, mostly composed of his friends.
Yash Burange, a sophomore in aeronautical and aerospace engineering, is one of Lavrenko’s loyal followers and best friends, who often accompanies him when he records his videos and is even occasionally featured.
“I mean, it was this (whole) thing,” he said. “Sometimes, a lot of people that are just his friends have tagged along.”
Lavrenko also involves his friends in his journey by hosting special celebrations underneath the tower.
“On day 69, there was a John Purdue summoning circle,” Burange said.
Not only has Lavrenko’s Instagram caught students’ attention, but he has also inspired others to follow in his footsteps.
“There is another inspired (Instagram) account called @belltowerenthusiast. He’s asked me to do a collab, and I’m going to try to make it work,” he said.
Despite the attention his account has received, seeing Lavrenko walk under the bell tower has become a normal thing.
“I don’t think many people comment (on my Instagram). I mean, (at first) it was people saying ‘this guy’s insane,’” he said. “It died down, because it’s (day) 240-something so there’s nothing new.”
Asked what he wants to leave behind at Purdue as his legacy, Lavrenko has only one request.
“You should walk under the bell tower,” he said. “I’ll show (you) that it works.”