Graduating students will be permitted only two guest tickets at the upcoming in-person commencement in May.
"With a record number of Boilermakers set to complete their degree this year, and based on Protect Purdue requirements, we will not be able to accommodate more than two guests per graduate in Ross Ade Stadium," said Christine Pass, the senior assistant registrar for academic records, commencement and graduation in an email Wednesday.
The spring commencement ceremony for undergraduates and professional students will be held in Ross-Ade Stadium at 10 a.m. on May 15, the first in-person ceremony since the pandemic began.
Further commencement details can be found here.