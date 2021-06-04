Family Weekend will run from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, Purdue Parent and Family Connections announced in an email today.
This announcement comes after last year's Family Weekend was canceled because of the pandemic.
Event and registration information will be sent to to families after the start of the academic year and will be released on Purdue's website, according to the email. The email urges families to book hotels well in advance and confirm cancellation policies before making any travel plans.
Purdue football will play Wisconsin in Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23. Tickets will go on sale mid-June.