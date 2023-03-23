Purdue Student Government passed Bill 22-56 at Wednesday night’s meeting, finalizing the allocation of student fees for the next academic year.
The bill, titled “2023-2024 Student Fee Activity Report,” outlines how the Student Fee Advisory Board divided the funds across each organization that applied for a grant.
Sean Wiseman, treasurer and author of the bill, said the board saw 77 applications, totaling $5.26 million in requests.
He said the board only has about $1.5 million to give out, so they started by eliminating line items that violated the SFAB guidelines.
“The amount of the most costly initiative (of each application) was then funded at 55%,” Wiseman said.
He said the board made a conscious effort to remain neutral and unbiased in the process of reviewing the applications.
The bill was passed unanimously.
PSG also passed Bill 22-57 for the “Reallocation of Unspent Original Allocations for 2022-2023 Fiscal Year.”
President Andrew Jensen, author of the bill, said this type of legislation usually occurs at the end of every year.
“All unspent allocations without previous notice of intent from the 2022-2023 budget…be remitted to a General Discretionary fund,” the bill states.
Funds can be spent with approval from the president, vice president, president tempores or chief of staff with concurrence of the treasurer.
“It really just puts everything into a pool so we can spend it all,” he said.
It was passed unanimously.