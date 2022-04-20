Purdue Dining & Culinary is hosting four local vendors in four of the dining courts this week and next.
The vendors, who PD&C have worked with previously, will take over a station at the dining court they work in and were encouraged to put a spin on an item already offered at that station, according to the PD&C press release.
- Thursday (April 21) – Monsoon at Earhart Dining Court.
- Friday (April 22) – Monsoon at Ford Dining Court.
- April 26 (T) – Fair Market at Earhart Dining Court.
- April 27 (W) – Hormel at Wiley Dining Court.
- April 28 (Th) – J.R. Simplot at Windsor Dining Court.
The program is aimed at allowing vendors to show off their products and keep PD&C current with what menu items students are interested in, Misty Snyder, manager of strategic sourcing, said.
“The vendors are an extension of our team and allow us to best serve our students," Snyder said. "We are on a first-name basis, and we communicate daily. We all worked together really well to find solutions to the challenges of the past two years, such as rising food costs and availability (supply chain issues). They helped us weather the storm. Now students get to see who we work with, and we can use these takeovers to further put a student voice in the menu selection process."
PD&C will consider responses from students and vendors in menu conversations after the end of the program.