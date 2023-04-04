Purdue will raise graduate worker stipends this July, with the creation of two awards and an elevation of overall minimal stipends.
The university-wide minimum graduate worker stipend will increase to $26,000, set to benefit approximately 1,840 current grad workers, according to a press release published Monday. The new stipend will be effective July 1.
“We are enormously pleased to announce this substantial elevated and continuing investment in our graduate students,” Provost Patrick Wolfe said in the press release. “We know it is absolutely instrumental in reaching the goal we all share of being recognized as a top five U.S. public research university.”
Individual colleges and departments at Purdue are encouraged to raise their minimum stipends according to their needs, the press release reads.
The Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America said in a statement Tuesday that though the raise is a positive development, it is not enough.
“While we welcome any rise in pay, the changes made yesterday represent just ‘one small step,’” the statement reads. “In order to ensure that all grad workers make a living wage, what we need is a ‘giant leap.’”
According to the press release, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calculates a livable wage for the Greater Lafayette area as over $33,000. The new minimum stipends proposed by Purdue are still below this number.
“Every Purdue worker is entitled to a living wage in return for the work they do,” the statement reads. “Is a chemical engineering student’s ability to make rent more important than an engineering education student’s, or a biologist or a sociologist?”
Wolfe, along with Purdue Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Chris Ruhl and the two co-chairs of the Action Council on Student Housing and Wellbeing, said the goal of this program is to recognize that grad students are “the engine that powers Purdue’s research and teaching missions.”
To help support incoming grad workers, Purdue is launching 150 new “Presidential Doctoral Excellence Awards” every year to provide $10,000 over the span of four years to doctoral student’s who won the award, the press release reads. Consideration for the award will start with the ongoing admissions season, the press release reads.
The award will be based on proposals from departments and colleges submitted by May 1 and will be co-funded by the university.
“Purdue’s focus on excellence at scale makes it our highest priority to recruit the best and brightest and to enable their success,” Wolfe said. “Doing so enhances our scholarly excellence and impact, increases our competitiveness for research funding and enables us to provide a transformative education to the largest number of undergraduate students in Purdue history.”