Purdue’s on-demand winter commencements will go live next week, complete with a guest speaker and student responders.
The commencements will celebrate the accomplishments of more than 2,800 students, who will hear their names called during the two ceremonies, according to a news release. This is the third set of commencement ceremonies that Purdue has offered on-demand due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
President Mitch Daniels will participate in the on-demand events.
Purdue alumnus John A. Edwardson will serve as the guest speaker for the commencement ceremonies. Edwardson received his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Purdue in 1971 and his master's degree from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago in 1972. He is the former chairman (2001-12) and chief executive officer (2001-11) of CDW Corp., according to the release. Before joining CDW, he served as chairman and CEO of Burns International Services Corp., a global provider of security services. He also was president (1994-98) and chief operating officer (1995-98) of UAL Corp., the parent company of United Air Lines Inc. Edwardson is currently a director of CHUBB Limited and a recently retired board member of FedEx Corp. and Rockwell Collins.
Edwardson served as a trustee at Purdue from 1995-2005 and currently serves as a trustee of the University of Chicago and as co-chairman of Advance Illinois, a statewide advocacy group for improving the K-12 public schools in Illinois.
About 2,883 students are eligible for degrees. Eligible to participate in the ceremonies are 1,749 undergraduates, 1,129 graduate and five professional program students.
The Division I ceremony will feature the colleges of Health and Human Sciences, Pharmacy, Science and Veterinary Medicine and Krannert School of Management and Purdue Polytechnic Institute. Division II will have the colleges of Agriculture, Education, Engineering and Liberal Arts.
The on-demand ceremonies will include two student responders. Simran Bansal of San Jose, California, is the Division I student responder. She will receive her bachelor's degree in user experience design from Purdue Polytechnic Institute and a minor in communication. Bansal founded entrepreneuHER, a campus event that brings together experienced female leaders in the Midwest entrepreneurship community to empower and inspire female Purdue students. She also served as vice president of marketing and social media chair for Delta Mu Kappa, a fraternity focused on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. After graduation, Bansal will work as a product designer at Salesforce.
Brandon Wells, a native of Cary, North Carolina, will be the Division II student responder. Wells is receiving a bachelor's degree in materials engineering. Wells has held leadership positions in the National Society of Black Engineers, the Barbara Cook Chapter of Mortar Board at Purdue University, the Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation and the Purdue Jazz Band. He has also held internships at 3M, GE and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Wells was a Purdue Stamps Scholar and a two-time National Society of Black Engineers Board Member of the Year. He was also a semifinalist for a Fulbright U.S. student fellowship. After graduation, Wells will pursue a master’s degree in materials engineering at Purdue with a focus on finding overlap between materials and food technologies to reduce food waste and food insecurity.
December graduates will receive a special “commencement in a box” that includes a diploma cover, the commencement program, any earned honors cords and medals, and some Boilermaker goodies. The box also includes information on how to download the ceremony, which they can watch with their families at a time that works for them.