After the first three weeks of classes, 84 students are receiving disciplinary action for failing to comply with the Protect Purdue surveillance testing, despite receiving a prior warning, Purdue announced Friday morning.
"After the first week of testing, over 700 students were out of compliance," a Purdue News release said. "But ongoing communication to that group has resulted in a majority uploading their vaccine documentation or fulfilling their testing requirement."
The vast majority of Purdue University students are in compliance with the Protect Purdue guidelines by either uploading their vaccine status or submitting to regular surveillance testing, the release states.
According to the release, the 84 students have been notified by email and phone that they remain in non-compliance for failing to complete their required test. A third violation will result in suspension. For some of the 84 students, those notifications could go out as early as next week based on this week’s compliance numbers, Provost Jay Akridge said.
All employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, apart from those working 100% remotely, must also participate in regular surveillance testing. The release said 214 Purdue employees have received an initial written warning that they are in non-compliance for failing to participate in required surveillance testing. A staff member who is not compliant is subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.