Local landlord Chaofeng Liu is no longer an adjunct professor at Purdue.
On Tuesday, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed to the Exponent Liu lost association with the university but said he could not confirm when or why Liu’s employment ended.
Liu, previously an adjunct professor in the statistics department, caught media attention in June for the alleged dilapidated conditions of his rental properties and mistreatment of his tenants.
Over the course of three months, the Exponent followed Liu as he faced lawsuits and allegations of physical and verbal abuse, purposefully neglecting his homes and mistreating tenants. But the landlord’s status at Purdue was never entirely clear.
When Liu first entered the spotlight in June, Doty told the Exponent the landlord was still employed by the university. Liu, however, denied this, telling reporters he had stopped working for Purdue in 2013.
Then in July, Liu said he became a “full-time landlord” in 2017 after buying his first rental property, telling reporters he had been inactive in the university for only six years. Doty, however, again told the Exponent that month Liu was still employed by the university, despite what the landlord claimed.
The Exponent filed a public records request with Purdue on July 18 for Liu’s contract with the university, but as of Wednesday has not received the document.
When reporters visited the math department in July, an administrator who wished to remain anonymous said Liu is “technically active” in the university but had been “really inactive” for over a year.
The administrator said Liu’s contract with Purdue was set to expire in December of this year, but the landlord hadn’t done any actual work for the university since 2021.
Being an adjunct professor, Liu was employed by Purdue through a private third party, which the Exponent has not been able to identify. Liu apparently never had an office in the math department and was not listed on Purdue’s annual payroll as of 2022.
The nature of Liu’s employment is also unclear. Both Doty and Liu told the Exponent the landlord never taught any classes at the university, but instead worked entirely on “research,” Liu said in July.
Liu never elaborated on what the research entailed.