A Purdue contractor was charged Tuesday with battery causing bodily injury after he allegedly threw a screwdriver at another contractor’s face.
Oscar Alvarez was standing on a ladder in the mechanical room in the basement of Hawkins Hall’s with another contractor, according to a probable cause affidavit. The other contractor told police he was “messing around” with Alvarez when he poked him in the shoulder with a broomstick.
In response, Alvarez allegedly threw a screwdriver at the other contractor’s mouth, chipping his two front teeth.
Alvarez told police he only threw the screwdriver behind him because the victim poked him “in the ass” with the broomstick, not in the shoulder. He said he didn’t mean to throw it at the victim’s mouth — it “went the wrong way.”
The victim told police he didn’t feel it was accidental, showing police his chipped teeth.
A witness testified that the victim indeed poked Alvarez in the buttocks, not the shoulder.
A Purdue spokesperson confirmed that neither party is employed by Purdue.