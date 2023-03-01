It was a quiet evening in Columbian Park when a police officer stopped Jorge Cristancho and his wife near their apartment. The officer told the couple their neighborhood is unsafe to be walking in at night.
Cristancho recalled a few occasions when his neighbors have been busted for drugs and a police officer telling him that multiple shootouts have occurred in the area recently.
But that “unsafe” neighborhood is one they call home, and one of the few they can afford.
Originally from Colombia, Cristancho moved to the U.S. to further his education, believing it’d be a great opportunity for his family. But as the bills came and visa stipulations appeared, Cristancho soon found himself in a messy situation.
Cristancho, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Engineering Education, is not alone in this struggle.
Graduate student housing has become a growing problem, and Purdue’s record-high enrollment rate and demolition of affordable housing options like Purdue Village has only made the issue worse.
Many of Purdue’s graduate students have to make tough calls, deciding between living in a “safer” neighborhood or being able to afford food every month.
“I can easily adapt to rough situations, but something that I didn’t expect is that my quality of life back in Colombia was much better than it is here,” Cristancho said.
Visa stipulations
Student visas allow foreign nationals coming to the U.S. to enter while they are a full-time student at an accredited academic institution, language training program or vocational program, and family members can get visas to come with the student.
During their first year of study, the visas forbid students from working off-campus, and jobs are limited to internships and any job relating to the students’ respective fields of study. Visa students and graduate students are only allowed to work a maximum of 20 hours per week during the spring and fall semesters.
Because of restrictions set by their F-2 visas, many people who travel to the U.S. with their partners like Jorge’s wife, María Cristancho, are unable to work or even volunteer.
Because Jorge himself is subject to work restrictions from his F-1 student visa, he’s unable to work outside of the university.
With no chance for income past a graduate student’s maximum 20 hours of pay per week, Jorge has to survive on $1,700 per month for two people.
Students found to be out-of-compliance with their visas will be sent back to their home countries, no matter their progress in their respective degrees.
Cristancho mentioned some people resort to illegally doing work and being paid under-the-table, even if it doesn’t pay well.
“We don’t want to risk (the labor) because we don’t want to do anything illegal and then lose all that we have worked for,” he said, “but I know people are doing it.”
Cristancho came to Purdue with an idea of what he wanted: to see Chicago and Indianapolis, to go to the movies every once in a while and to live an overall comfortable life while doing work he is passionate about.
But, instead of seeing all he wanted, he must resort to getting groceries from a food bank every week, and the only source of entertainment he and his wife can afford is walking around the local park, which an officer warned them was unsafe.
He isn’t the only one dealing with these issues.
Not enough
Akshay Khandelwal, a second-year doctoral candidate in the School of Nuclear Engineering, said he has debated canceling his health insurance simply because it’s a bill he and his wife Shulka “do not need.”
Khandelwal wrote a letter to the editor in November on the issue of graduate pay.
When asked what inspired him to reach out to The Exponent, he took a long pause to keep from tearing up.
“My wife manages (our household); she’s economical, she knows how to manage finances. She’s the one doing everything,” Khandelwal said. “But when she comes up to me and says, ‘This month, we need to get X amount of dollars transferred from India,’ and every month, it’s always (more than $0), and that is painful.”
He feels his household runs on “treadmill money,” because each check disappears no matter how hard he tries to save. He and Shulka have made numerous changes to their lives to save money, including learning to cut their own hair to save an occasional $20.
But as students like him struggle to get by, their daily problems begin to make them feel disillusioned.
“You would not want to feel (unappreciated and unnoticed) while you are working on something which has the potential to change the world, right?” Khandelwal said. “You do not want to feel that you are so unimportant that you are like that hamster which keeps on running on that loop.”
Khandelwal stressed he’s not asking for a handout.
“I do not want extra money,” he said. “I just want enough so that if I have an emergency today, I can deal with it on my end.”
For international students like Andy Lee, a third-year doctoral candidate in the Department of Biological Sciences and current vice president of Grad Rights & Our Wellbeing, an advocacy group on campus for graduate students, going home isn’t really an option with the pay they receive from the university.
“Both of my grandparents passed away during the pandemic,” Lee said. “I’m from Taiwan, so obviously there was no way for me to afford to go back and see them for the last time and go to their funerals.”
Lee said how graduate students are viewed and treated by Purdue is inconsistent.
“We’re treated as students when it’s convenient for the university, and we’re treated as workers when it’s convenient for the university, but never one of those things at once,” they said.
“They pay us like we are students, but they treat us like workers.”
Workload
On top of their course-loads and work, graduate students have research they must do for their dissertations. Juan Carlos Verduzco, a fifth-year doctoral candidate in the Department of Materials Engineering, knows that between everything graduate students must complete, it takes a lot to stick with school.
“You’re supposed to work for compensation for 20 hours, and then dedicate about 20 hours to your own research, dissertation, etc.,” Verduzco said. “But most graduate students work double that, 80 hours a week, just to catch up with the expectations from the advisors.
“You end up working 80 hours and only being compensated for about 20.”
Because of these hours, some students opt out of their respective doctoral programs, and instead graduate early with a masters degree.
“Just join, be there for two years, get underpaid, overworked for two years and then just (take) the first out,” Verduzco said. “(Higher wages) would help more with the retention of potential grad students.”
Retention seems to be a prevalent concern among the graduate students as students like Verduzco wonder how long major institutions can keep up these low pay-rates while relying on graduate students for important functions.
“To describe how the life of a grad student is here: ‘You’re overworked and underpaid,’” he said.
Close to home
Schools like Harvard and Colombia have had student worker strikes over the last five years.
As students of each institution unionized, their strikes have halted the institutions’ productivity and were eventually settled through negotiations resulting in a variety of changes, including increased pay for graduate student staff, the New York Times and NPR reported.
Even as close as two hours away from Purdue, the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers led a strike at Indiana University over a “four point program” for better treatment of student employees. Three of those points focused on monetary issues.
Their strike ended in September after IU began negotiations with the union, according to the IGWC’s website. As of February, negotiations continue, though the union has acknowledged the possibility of striking again if the ongoing negotiations do not feature “suitable recognition” of the union and its demands.
When asked if there were any plans to unionize here at the university, representatives from GROW declined to comment.
Purdue’s perspective
In this semester’s welcome letter, President Mung Chiang and Provost Patrick Wolfe acknowledged the importance of graduate students to the university and formally announced an “action council” to deal with issues such as housing. There have been no updates on the action council as of March 1.
In 2022, Purdue pledged to invest $50 million to increase graduate student stipend minimums as well as increase pay in other areas of the university.
This investment will affect approximately 21% of graduate student staff, according to an article from Purdue. However, this still leaves the majority of graduate student staff at a sub-living wage, which is classified as $32,375 per year pre-tax for West Lafayette by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator.
None of the 10 graduate students who spoke with The Exponent about their salaries reported making more than $28,000 before university fees and taxes, with some even reporting making as low as $18,000.
After requesting for comment, Purdue’s Director of Media and Public Relations Tim Doty said the university will keep The Exponent updated on this “important and complex issue.”
Advocacy
Stephanie Masta, an associate professor in the College of Education, is familiar with the topic of graduate student struggles.
“Why do we need an action council when we know what the problem is? This is the thing about these action councils, this is the thing that institutions love to do,” she said.
Masta said institutions like Purdue like to have somewhere to point to and blame instead of taking responsibility themselves, despite having the resources to fix the issue.
“Creating a diversity committee is the same as looking at a fire in a trash can and creating a fire committee, right? It doesn’t do anything to solve the problem,” she said.
Graduate students are almost always paid by their advisors through grants received for their respective research areas. The university takes up to 49% of these grants, which adds up to a notable amount of Purdue’s operating budget.
Michael Johnston, an associate professor in the English department and member at-large of American Association of University Professors, described some of the financial strain and problems these graduate students face.
“I forget the numbers, but food insecurity among the whole student population is an issue,” Johnston said. “If you go to the grad student (center), there’s a shelf there with food where residents can just come in and take, so it shows clearly that it’s an issue for some grad students.”
“Pop-up” pantries like the one at the graduate student center are hosted by ACE campus food pantry, which reported that some 500 graduate students visited their pantry last semester. The student-led organization was unable to provide exact numbers on the amount of people they help, but it was estimated most of their assistance goes to graduate students.
Johnston believes this free food and easy-access pantries aren’t the ideal solution.
“The long-term solution is we need graduate (students) to make a living wage.”
When asked how Purdue could make that happen, Johnston said there are several higher-ups who have the final say on issues this large — including the president, the provost and other administration. The process can be a lengthy one.
“Most institutions work like a big giant ship,” Johnston said. “They’re really slow to turn course.”
David Sanders, an associate professor of biological sciences, said graduate schools are competitive and Purdue is in need of incentives for both incoming and current graduate students.
“We are in competition with many other institutions for high quality graduate students, and the way we treat them is going to be reflected in the quality of incoming classes,” he said.
Since they can choose where they go, Sanders believes graduate students will be inclined to take their research and studies elsewhere due to a low base pay and lack of benefits.
“If we aren’t paying graduate students a fair wage and we aren’t giving them the access to health benefits, it is really a form of exploitation.”
Even current students’ research is being affected, according to Sanders, as students’ other issues such as commuting to campus become a bigger problem due to low pay. That then keeps them from focusing as much on their research.
As all of these issues pile up, Sanders believes the newly appointed President Chiang and Provost Wolfe show promise for solving these problems.
“I see this president and provost as more committed to the research endeavor than we saw in the previous administration, and I applaud that,” Sanders said.
Sanders said he expects Purdue’s tackling of the issues through an action council will be authentic and thought-out.
“You want to (solve) this right. You want to be sure you have input from all constituencies. You want to look at all the numbers. So it can take a little time,” Sanders said. “I think we need to be a little patient.”