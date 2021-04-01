Purdue University’s Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center is hosting several virtual events throughout April, starting at 5 p.m. today.
The AAARCC monthly Speaker Series has an event at 5 p.m. today in honor of the start of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The event will feature spoken word performance with Sarah Kay and Phil Kaye from Project VOICE, an organization that uses spoken word poetry for education and entertainment. Registration for this event is available online.
Some upcoming events are part of the "Lunch and Learn Series," which will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays via Zoom. Participants need to register online before all sessions.
Upcoming events in this series include:
April 8 — “A Look Back at Our Purdue Experience,” presented by Renz Buenavista and Gwynelle Condino, AAARCC undergraduate student ambassadors. Registration for this event is available online.
April 15 — “Virtual Identity and Music,” presented by Christopher Cayari, assistant professor, Purdue’s Patti and Rusty Rueff School of Design, Art, and Performance. Registration for this event is available online.
April 22 — “Multi Linguistic Hybridization in BTS Songs,” presented by Huai-Rhin Kim, continuing lecturer, Purdue School of Languages and Cultures. Registration for this event is available online.
Students can also meet weekly with AAARCC’s Counseling and Psychological Services liaisons at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. This is part of the virtual "Reali-Tea Series," according the a release. Access to the weekly hours can be found online.
Additionally, a CAPS liaison will lead a workshop once a month at 4 p.m. the release said. The next workshop is April 9, “Bystander Intervention To Stop Anti-Asian/American and Xenophobic Harassment” hosted by universities represented within the Great Lakes Asian American Student Services. Some restrictions may apply, according to the press release. Those interested may get further information here.
The AAARCC and Asian Student Union Board are also presenting the "Asian-Interest Student Organizations Leadership Series." This series of virtual events is a collaborative initiative to assist in the understanding of issues and themes in the Asian and Asian American communities, according to a press release. The next event in this series will take place April 20 at 7 p.m. and will focus on "Transitioning from Graduation to the Workplace." Registration for this event is available online.
The AAARCC has also partnered with the Center for Career Opportunities to offer a monthly presentation and a monthly consultation hour on career and professional development. The next event is April 9 at 11 a.m. and will be pre-professional advising with Cristy Gosney. It will focus on summer planning for pre-health and pre-law students. Registration for this event is available online.