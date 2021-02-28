Purdue’s employee benefits are changing, and not necessarily for the better.
Alexander Francis, a professor in the College of Health and Human Services and the chairperson of the faculty affairs committee, which monitors matters like welfare, promotion, insurance and health-care planning for faculty, said Purdue’s benefits package was one of the main reasons he chose to work at the school.
“The benefits package was outstanding compared to (Purdue’s peers),” Francis said.
Since then, however, Francis said Purdue contributes fewer dollars toward retirement plans. And more importantly, he said, individual employee’s health-care costs have risen considerably and disproportionately, as Purdue has required employees to cover 70% of costs.
“I know staff members that only work at Purdue because of the benefits,” Francis said. “If they didn’t have to get health care, they’d be out of here in a second because the salaries (at Purdue) are much, much lower at comparable positions.”
He said Purdue will notice when staff can find better health-care options somewhere else because “we will suddenly not have anyone.”
Health-care costs are rising steadily as staff members are pushed out of Preferred Provider Organization plans and into higher-deductible health saving accounts, Francis said.
Purdue announced the shift from PPOs to three different consumer-driven health plans in a series of press releases from 2019 and 2020. The press releases note that by 2021, all employees enrolling in a Purdue-affiliated health-care plan will choose from three different types of consumer-driven health plans with HSAs attached.
An HSA works well for families who maintain good health and don’t require frequent doctor visits, he said. PPOs, which offer lower deductibles but also require higher monthly premiums, work better for those who need more frequent care.
Though the HSA plan works for the Francis family, he doesn’t think it is beneficial for everyone.
“I have many colleagues who have family members, or themselves, who are dealing with chronic medical conditions that require expensive medication or regular doctor’s visits,” Francis said.
He said employees insured under the previously used PPO plans could pay off their deductibles more quickly. A deductible is the dollar amount an individual must pay out of pocket before the health provider’s coverage kicks in.
When asked for comment on rising deductibles, a Purdue spokesperson referred The Exponent to the aforementioned press releases announcing the new health-care plans.
According to Purdue’s 2021 open enrollment guide, the three CDHPs vary in the amount of money in deductibles and premiums owed by the employee. The “Premier CDHP” offers the highest premium and the lowest deductible, and the “Limited CDHP” provides the highest deductible but with the lowest premium.
For an employee with a family and a working spouse earning less than $45,500, their annual premium under the Premier package would be around $2,700, with a $2,900 deductible. Under the limited plan, that employee’s premium would be just under $1,000 with a deductible of $6,000.
Comparing those numbers with the former PPO plan, Francis’ claim about the increase in cost of deductibles with the HSA makes sense. According to the 2020 open enrollment guide, the PPO-style “Purdue Health Plan” enables an employee with a family and a working spouse to pay a lower deductible at $1,500. In turn, the annual premium is much higher, at $5,270.
Benefits are more than health care
The most lucrative benefits Francis considered as a new employee were retirement benefits, he said.
He remembers that another school had offered him about 10% more in base salary than Purdue. He did the math and discovered that, with his retirement plan, he would earn that back in five years in West Lafayette.
Those lucrative retirement benefits are also declining, however, as Purdue contributes less money into its standard retirement and savings plans, according to Francis.
Not all Purdue employees stay at Purdue long enough to consider retirement benefits.
One staff member who found better employee benefits elsewhere is Ariel Robinson, a former Purdue student success coach who worked at the school from June 2016 to July of last year. She now works at the University of Illinois, a fellow Big Ten employer.
She said Purdue’s benefits system largely worked for her, though Illinois’ is better.
“I was a single woman in Lafayette, so I didn’t have a lot of health needs or a lot of things to think about when it came to health insurance, so I think it was simple enough for me,” Robinson said.
Though Robinson is still learning about the benefits system at Illinois, she said the health-care system is more comprehensive and allows her to maintain flexibility regarding when and how often she sees her doctor.
Although there was a learning curve, she said she never had a problem at Purdue in receiving help from human resources or coworkers regarding which plan worked best for her.
Expanding outside of the scope of traditional employee benefits, Robinson said Illinois encourages its staff to interact with the campus community by granting them time off to attend campus events they’re interested in, which was something that was difficult to accomplish at Purdue.
“I thought that was really cool that they put that in there to support the staff members and motivate staff members to be a part of the community,” Robinson said.
Another feature about Illinois’ benefit system is that it allows staff and faculty to donate their unused sick time to a pool that employees in need can access.
Robinson said Purdue should consider adopting a similar measure, considering she had more than 900 hours of unused sick time when she left that went to waste. She knew those hours could have gone to colleagues who needed them.
“I thought that was really cool,” Robinson said. “It definitely gave me a campus-support vibe.”