Calls made to the Purdue University Police Department reported multiple large public gatherings, recorded in dispatch logs as “Protect Purdue Violations,” that happened over the weekend.
At 11:15 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a wedding being organized in the north ballroom of the Purdue Memorial Union.
Another caller reported the wedding reception at 9:32 p.m. that night. The caller said attendees were “not wearing masks, nor social distancing,” according to the logs.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the wedding and whether the University sanctioned the event.
Four more reports detail two different gatherings at the Purdue Engineering Fountain, one Friday night and one Saturday night. A call logged at 10:29 p.m. Saturday night reported a gathering of more than 50 people at the fountain.
In a 55-minute period beginning at 11:50 p.m. Friday, three different callers reported a gathering of more than 100 people, a gathering of 30 to 40 people, and a third party with no count listed.
The logs do not record police responses to the gatherings. All callers were advised to report the events to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.
PUPD spokesperson Capt. Song Kang did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the six calls.