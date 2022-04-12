Purdue Police Officer Jon Selke has been temporarily reassigned to administrative services following the release of special prosecutor Rodney Cumming's report regarding an altercation between Selke and Purdue student Adonis Tuggle on Feb. 4, according to a Tuesday press release.
The press release, a joint statement from Purdue President Mitch Daniels, the board of trustees, Tuggle, Tuggle's lawyer and Selke, is an agreement on "steps forward to ensure such an incident does not recur on campus."
“We’re proud of the fact that PUPD has no record of this type of incident occurring in the past," Daniels said. "It was an aberration and must remain so.
"'Zero' is the only acceptable number of such incidents at Purdue."
Selke and Tuggle spoke to one another in a private meeting about how the incident escalated, and the impact it has had on Tuggle, his family and the Black community at Purdue.
"I apologize for the impact of my actions on the night of February 4, 2022," Selke said. "I have privately spoken with Adonis and his mother, Ms. Cornelia Dawson, to express my sincere apologies to them. I fully acknowledge how my actions and the images of this event have called into question the safety and belonging of Purdue’s Black community. I am very sorry for that."
Andrew Stroth, the attorney representing Tuggle, said it was clear Purdue did not have a history of racist policing.
"I have never seen an institution respond so swiftly and positively with this kind of commitment to evaluating potential process improvements, which I think will only build on the efforts of Purdue’s Equity Task Force to create a welcoming living and learning environment for Black students on Purdue’s campus,” he said.
Daniels further outlined a series a steps the university would take to further commit to ongoing assessment and improvements.
- A reminder to the campus of any citizen’s responsibility and the legal requirement to respect promptly and peacefully the requests of a law enforcement officer.
- An immediate external review of the Purdue University Police Department’s use of force policy and de-escalation training program, followed by an action plan and metrics designed to prevent a recurrence of this type of incident.
- Officer Jon Selke is temporarily reassigned to administrative services while participating in comprehensive training, with a particular focus on de-escalation protocols, before returning to patrol duties.
- Continued commitment to recruiting a diverse police force, including Black student leader representation on search committees for PUPD leadership positions. As announced Monday (April 11), the special prosecutor assigned to review an external investigation by the Indiana State Police ruled that despite the existence of probable cause for criminal charges against Tuggle, no charges will be filed in the Feb. 4 incident based on the input of Officer Selke and the victim described in the prosecutor’s report. As promised, now that the prosecutor has made his decision, Purdue will arrange to make body-worn camera recordings available to the campus community as soon as appropriate redactions have been made under public records law.
Tuggle said that he was grateful for the opportunity to talk to Selke.
“I’m grateful to President Daniels and Purdue University leadership for the support I have received over the past few weeks,” he said. “Through this experience I’ve come to understand that Purdue and PUPD are committed to positive community policing and providing a healthy and safe environment for Black Boilermakers.
"We had a productive conversation, and I’m committed to working with him, the Purdue police, my fellow students and the broader university community to forge a positive path forward.”