The Purdue board of trustees has accepted Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon's apology for imitating speakers of Asian languages at the university's commencement on Saturday.
When Keon approached the podium, he responded to a previous speaker, local radio host James Dedelow, by mockingly speaking in a way meant to mimic someone speaking an Asian language. Dedelow said in his remarks that sometimes he will speak on air and to his granddaughters in a made-up language, and Keon called what he said his "Asian version."
Keon published an apology Wednesday.
"I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger," he wrote. "We are all human. I made a mistake, and I assure you I did not intend to be hurtful and my comments do not reflect my personal or our institutional values."
PNW Associate Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Kris Falzone said the comments were taken out of context in the 18-second clip posted to Twitter on Wednesday.
"Chancellor Keon was reacting to something that the speaker had said and it was taken out of context," she said in an interview with the Chronicle of Higher Education. "But I would encourage you to maybe watch the full video so you can understand a little bit more about the context of the apology."
Some are unconvinced.
In an email sent to the board of trustees and The Exponent, Charleston Wang, trustee of the Interethnic Council of Greater Cincinnati, said the only message conveyed in Keon's remarks was a contempt for Asian people, something that will "destroy if not meaningfully responded to."
"Such racist and contemptuous conduct within the university environment and at graduation call for a termination from the lofty office this man has degraded," Wang wrote.
The video posted to Twitter picked up hundreds of thousands of views and backlash. Some of the faculty on the stage behind Keon could be seen laughing after he made the joke.
"Think about you putting in all your hard work for the moment of celebration," Purdue psychology professor Xiang Zhou wrote in a tweet, "only to end with yet another racist joke on a Purdue campus, this time by the chancellor, while the faculty who will be hooding you laughing along on the side."