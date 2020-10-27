Joseph Desmond, a senior in the Krannert School of Management and Purdue Pete, was arrested on multiple charges at McDonald’s at 605 W. Stadium Ave around 2 a.m. Oct. 11, according to a probable cause affidavit filed today.
The WLPD officer was advised that two men were allegedly fighting in the parking lot, and one hit the other with his vehicle.
A Purdue University Police Department officer reportedly had Desmond in handcuffs and was speaking to the alleged victim, who the officer reported had sustained multiple injuries. A McDonald’s employee identified Desmond as the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim, which Desmond later denied, according to the affidavit.
The officer reported that he “was immediately met by the overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage” on Desmond’s breath, and that the student reportedly had watery eyes and slurred speech.
Desmond said he had walked to the restaurant from his apartment on Littleton Street and thought he was at a McDonald's in Chauncey Village, per the affidavit.
Desmond said he “walked to McDonald's to get a burger because he was drunk,” according to court documents, and claimed the victim was causing issues at the drive-through window. He said the victim began pushing him, but was reportedly unable to explain the situation further. Desmond had red marks on either side of his neck, which were recorded by the officer.
Desmond allegedly claimed to have been golfing earlier in the day and to be drunk all night.
The reporting having consumed seven beers while golfing and then going to Harry’s Chocolate Shop around 11 p.m. where he said he had approximately four mixed drinks, although he couldn’t remember exactly how much he had had to drink, documents state.
The officer took Desmond to WLPD headquarters where he subjected him to three separate sobriety tests, all of which he failed.
“I had probable cause to believe (Desmond) had operated a vehicle while intoxicated,” the officer wrote in the report, adding that Desmond’s BAC was 0.172.
Desmond is listed in the Purdue Athletics Spirit Roster for the 2019-2020 season.
“Purdue Athletics is aware of the situation regarding Joseph Desmond and will address the situation accordingly as the process unfolds,” said Purdue Athletics spokesperson Kassidie Blackstock in an email on Tuesday.
She added that the Spirit Squad, which includes Purdue Pete mascots, is on hiatus because of the complications with the pandemic.
Desmond was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, disorderly conduct, a BAC of .15 or more and resisting law enforcement, according to court records.