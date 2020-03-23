For some disciplines that typically require hands-on learning, simulations might help create a similar experience online. But the jury’s apparently still out on how to transfer some others to a remote-learning format.
The Envision Center at Purdue specializes in data visualization, simulations and multimedia production. The center is working to help aid several engineering departments by simulating lab experiences.
“Any laboratory that requires physical equipment means you need to be there in person, which is kind of hard right now,” said George Takahashi, technical director of the Envision Center. “The idea behind this is we’re mimicking the same type of experience you would get in the laboratory, without actually being at the lab.”
This technology is especially timely due to the limited access to equipment and scattered student population on campus after Purdue canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.
“One of the ideas behind these virtual simulations is very much in line with flight training simulators or any other digital (simulator) to avoid safety concerns or potentially timing concerns,” he said.
But majors like professional flight and aeronautical engineering technology are more restricted in what those classes can offer online.
“We need to basically test or certify that a person, like a student, can actually do it on their own within certain performance standards,” said Manoj Patankar, department head of aviation technology.
All changes to that curriculum must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, which has no guidelines for how labs should be conducted online. Patankar has submitted a request for online delivery of lectures to the FAA but is waiting on the University to allow physical laboratory usage before continuing lab instruction.
“We cannot offer them online or we cannot give credit by not doing the lab projects,” Patankar said. “We’re trying everything we can to not delay too much or minimize the delay. (But) some delay is inevitable.”
For disciplines with more flexibility, Takahashi encourages faculty who need assistance to reach out.
“We’re a service center for the entire University, so whether it’s engineering or entomology or psychology,” Takahashi said, “and they’re looking for expertise to create these materials, you know, we’re here to support them.”
Like many faculty members, Patankar is trying to strike the balance between tolerance and rigor.
“Everybody’s trying really hard to make it work one way or the other, trying to come up with creative ways of helping students,” Patankar said. “But at the same time we have to adhere to certain federal requirements. We cannot skip them. Those are the things we need to constantly balance.”