Three of the students who arrived on campus for Purdue's Summer Start and Early Start programs have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials confirmed Friday on the Protect Purdue website.
None of the three were experiencing symptoms, and each student has been moved to the "dedicated isolation area on campus," according to Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer for the Protect Purdue Health Center, in the release.
Summer Start and Early Start students were tested July 9 and July 10 upon arrival to campus as part of the orientation process, Ramirez said in an interview last week. Purdue announced July 8 that it will require and pay for coronavirus tests for all students returning to campus, a move Ramirez said is crucial to screen out asymptomatic carriers.
“In light of the recent infection outbreaks across the United States, Purdue has determined it is vital to test all students prior to their return to campus,” Ramirez said. “This group of Summer and Early Start students represents the first group of arriving students and allows us to begin to understand the baseline of infection for students arriving in our community.”
Of the 504 students and mentors participating in the two summer programs, the three positive tests represent a 0.6% positivity rate, according to the website.
More than 30 Purdue Polytechnic High School students also arrived on campus in the past week.
Since Sunday, they've stayed in Harrison Residence Hall along with college students in summer programs. The high schoolers live on separate floors from the Purdue students, yet at least one mentor has raised concerns about a lack of transparency between Purdue administrators and mentors.
Maxwell Golden sent a mass email decrying the decision to move the high schoolers into dorms on Sunday before testing them for COVID-19, which happened on Tuesday. The email was addressed to Purdue President Mitch Daniels, Provost Jay Akridge and Vice Provost for Student Life Katie Sermersheim, among dozens more University officials.
“I am extremely appalled to learn that after Purdue administration required such stringent policies upon admitted Purdue students, they then invited tens of Purdue Polytechnic High School students to live on campus, in the same dorms as other freshmen, and take the same classes without being COVID-19 tested first,” the mentor wrote to administrators.
“Regardless of a positive or negative result of the testing," Golden added, "after the fact of minors being on campus and moved in, the damage could have hypothetically already been done.”
Ramirez confirmed that the high schoolers were tested Tuesday and attributed the delay to a priority system PPHC created to test groups of people on campus. The PPHC was "just working down the list," Ramirez said, upon the announcement all students returning to campus must be tested.
While waiting for test results, Ramirez said the high school students are receiving temperature checks and constant monitoring for symptoms of the virus. He acknowledged this does not isolate people who may be asymptomatic or presymptomatic.