The Nobel Prize winner for chemistry in 2021 made a stop at Purdue as a guest in the year’s first ever presidential lecture series Monday evening.
Purdue president Mung Chiang, in his first presidential lecture, introduced his friend and former colleague, David MacMillan, Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University.
The event was centered around his award-winning work on asymmetric organic catalysis, which speeds up chemical reactions.
“Imagine every night you're going home, you have to walk over a pretty tall hill to get home every day. That would obviously require a good amount of energy,” MacMillan said. “But imagine I can build a tunnel that goes through the middle of that hill that will make it so much easier and require much less energy. That's exactly what catalysis does.”
In 2000, MacMillan and Benjamin List, a German chemist and professor at the University of Cologne, developed a new type of catalysis that builds upon small organic molecules, MacMillan said.
Such catalysts are widely used in medicine and cancer treatment, to perfumes.
“This type of catalysis is extraordinary, affordable and an accessible field to the world. It's so cheap to do this analysis, but it's performed daily on every continent across the world, both for education, and also for research.”
MacMillan’s research earned him the Nobel Prize in 2021 as a co-recipient alongside Benjamin List.
MacMillan joked about his Scottish upbringing and his family at the beginning of the lecture. He said the reason he shows pictures of his early life in Scotland is because once he won the Nobel Prize, the Nobel Prize Foundation contacted him, to send baby photos over to them so they could add it to their website.
“I couldn't find any (photos) so I contacted my sister back in Scotland and she sent these to me. I think this is the greatest practical joke of all time, because I'm pretty sure that's not me,” he said, pointing to a baby photo of his sister, which is now on the Nobel Prize foundation’s website.
MacMillan said List was one of the first few people who called him early at five in the morning after the winners had been announced. He received texts from List and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, who were trying to let him know of the good news, but they started off the text by spelling MacMillan’s name wrong, which he said made it look like a prank from his “mischievous” students.
MacMillan said he ignored it and went back to sleep. Later that day, he went on the New York Time’s website to see who had won the Nobel Prize, only to find a graphic of two men, one which he recognized as Benjamin List. However, he couldn’t recognize himself.
“I was looking at (the graphic) and I was like, well, that (man to the left) kind of looks like Ben List, but who the hell is that,” he said to laughter from the crowd.
“People always ask me about the moment (I) realized (I) won the Nobel Prize, and I was always kind of elated,” he said. “But I was also somewhat offended (about the graphic).”
MacMillan said his attitude toward science has been described as “rebellious.”
“I think it's good to be a little bit rebellious,” he said. “Because you're trying to get a little bit more out of it and try to do something a little bit different.”