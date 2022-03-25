Several Purdue women of diverse cultural backgrounds came together to share stories of influential women from their countries and cultures at the Intercultural Women’s conference, Friday evening in WALC 1087.
The event was organized by the Purdue Feminist Action Coalition for Today and the Purdue Arab Society to highlight influential woman from various backgrounds, said Mariam Alyakoob, a senior in the Krannert School of Management and the president of the Purdue Arab Society.
“At first I was just thinking about Arabic women and what we can do for them, because that’s the club I’m associated with,” Alyakoob said. “I was thinking I really didn’t know about women outside of the US or their world and I wanted to learn more about women who have made an impact both here and other places in the world in different communities.”
The event featured students from FACT, the Hellenic-American Leadership Council, Purdue Arabic Society, Women of Color in Healthcare Association, the Polish Student Association, Purdue Baha’i Organization, and the Columbian Students Association. Students representing Bulgarian culture and Peruvian culture were also present.
Each organization had one to two speakers give presentations on the women they had chosen to represent.
“I’m really excited to be here just to hear about all the amazing women that you don’t hear about in school and news headlines,” said Natalie Nottolini, a senior in the Krannert School of Management and FACT’s treasurer.
Coordinators provided attendees with free painting supplies and catered food during the event, encouraging them to create art and eat during the presentations.
Among those discussed were Marie Curie, Angela Davis, and Esmerelda Arboleda Cadavid. Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only person to win two. Davis is a black American professor, artist and was once a prominent figure in the Black Panther movement, even earning a spot on the FBI’s most wanted list for a time. Cadavid was the first woman elected to a political position in Columbia and was instrumental in the Columbian suffragette movement.
“I’m super excited to be learning about all these amazing people from your (attendees’) cultures and teachings,” said Ashley Bagadiong, President of FACT and senior in the College of Engineering Chemical Engineering.