Two new grief support groups have started on campus this semester, which aim to provide the mental-health resources students have clamored for during the pandemic.
The first is CAPS’ Grief Support Group, which focuses on therapist-led meetings and follows a regimented, six-week session. Dr. Andrea Gerke and Dr. Nancy Badger designed and co-facilitate the program – the first grief support group CAPS has offered in six years – combining therapy for grieving students and psychoeducation about the grief process.
“We prioritize less so (students’) journey through their grief process; they also learn different aspects of what grief is. They have time to process their grief, talking to other students,” Gerke said. “We go over topics like identifying your feelings during the grief process; working on self-care, coping strategies such as meditation.”
While CAPS was designing the support group, Gerke said she consulted Heather Servaty-Seib, professor and interim associate vice provost for teaching and learning, whose research includes death, dying and loss. In years previous, the psychology training program had its own grief support group but ceased meetings during the pandemic.
Servaty-Seib also developed the BRIDGe program, which stands for “By Remembering I Develop and Grow,” which helped grieving Lafayette families — even individuals as young as kindergarteners — receive support from both University and local counselors.
“We’ve been trying to debunk a lot of the myths about CAPS and its accessibility,” Gerke said. “We want to encourage students to call CAPS; we want them to arrange to meet with us — not be afraid to talk to us. We’re here to help you.”
Meanwhile, Actively Moving Forward — a student-run, peer-led support group — provides a more casual, open setting for grief support. AMF President Kaylee Stowe, a junior in College of Science, describes the group as “a more social” counterpart to CAPS’ support group’s emphasis on therapy.
“Our member base is more casual, transient,” Stowe said. “Some people come to just one meeting, others 10 meetings in a row. We’ve found that creating a space without professors and adults — I mean real adults, not college students — can hinder candid communication.”
Group meetings typically start with a greeting, a round of “highs” and “lows” for the week, and a brief introduction from students on their loss, if they’re comfortable sharing. AMF’s other group activities are unorthodox but intriguing; for example, ‘Grief Jenga,’ where students share one thing about the person they lost for every Jenga block, or drawing a picture of their grief if it had a form, and other creative expressions and modes of speaking about grief.
“There’s something powerful with AMF being peer-led and not being led by a professional that I’m very proud of,” Stowe said. “Every day is a success story — people leave, they tend to feel better, tend to feel a little bit lighter.
“We’ve been saying, ‘Here’s a group of people who understand what you’re going through,’ and every day there’s a success story of people finding a place in that community.”
She highlighted the spontaneity that grievers experience when seeking therapy and how the recent prevalence of virtual learning has helped broaden everyday accessibility.
“Sometimes people only come because they see the flyer that day and they come in, sometimes they realize they need to get support only two hours before the meeting happens,” she said. “In this vein, we thought as a committee it was too difficult to try and meet in person, and we could serve people better by continuing to meet virtually anyways.”
AMF’s and CAPS’ grief support groups reference each other when student grievers find they need more professional therapy sessions rather than a casual, peer-led environment to find encouragement, and vice versa.
“Before both our groups got started,” Stowe said, “Andrea and I talked about sharing the awareness that each of us exists so students can find whatever support they need.”
“I’m very excited that students can go to the AMF meetings if they’re looking for a meeting not run by a therapist,” Gerke said. “When students have a variety of resources, it’s more likely they’ll be able to find the support they need.”
CAPS Grief Support Group is a six-session group specifically for students who have lost a loved one. The next group will start on March 25 and end on April 29, with weekly meetings that run from 3-4:30 p.m. Students who are interested should contact CAPS for more information.
AMF’s Grief Support Group provides a peer-led community for grievers that meets every two weeks. Students who are interested should email purdueu-amf@healgrief.org for more information.