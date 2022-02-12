For the 16th consecutive semester, the grade point average for the fraternity, sorority and cooperative life community exceeded the all-undergraduate GPA at Purdue, according to a report released on Wednesday.
The community earned a collective 3.16 GPA in the fall semester, surpassing the all-students’ 3.14. Members of the community are made up of 89 organizations – some housed, some not. A total of 62 of those organizations had average GPAs of 3.0 or higher.
Four student councils oversee the groups. They include (fall semester statistics):
• Interfraternity Council (fraternities) comprised of 41 groups with 3,093 students, 3.01 GPA
• Panhellenic Association (sororities), 21 groups, 2,670 students, 3.33 GPA
• Purdue Cooperative Council (cooperatives), 11 groups, 340 students, 3.34 GPA
• Multicultural Greek Council (cultural Greek organizations), nine groups, 164 students, 3.32 GPA
• National Pan-Hellenic Council (historically Black fraternities and sororities), seven groups, 45 students, 2.75 GPA
Among the undergraduate ethnicity, 79.3 percent of the fraternity, sorority and cooperative life community was listed as white (Purdue average is 62.4 percent), 6.1 percent Asian (11.8 percent is the Purdue average), 5.3 percent Hispanic/Latino (6.2 percent is Purdue average), 2.0 percent of two or more races (11.2 percent is Purdue average), 1.4 percent Black or African-American (2.5 percent is the Purdue average) and 1.4 percent unknown (2.5 percent is Purdue average). Both the community’s and Purdue’s averages for American Indian or Alaska native or native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander) are less than 1 percent.
The community performed 28,833 community service hours in the fall, or 4.5 hours per member. It also raised $456,587 in philanthropic donations, or $72.34 per person.
Individual group achievements include:
Average GPA:
• Twin Pines, women’s cooperative, 3.46
• Circle Pines, men’s cooperative, 3.20
• Alpha Phi Alpha, National Pan-Hellenic Council, 3.25
• Kappa Alpha Theta, Panhellenic Council, 3.47
• Sigma Phi Epsilon, Interfraternity Council, 3.50
• Delta Phi Lambda, Multicultural Greek Council, 3.36
Philanthropic fund-raising:
• Twin Pines, cooperatives, $3,790
• Phi Beta Sigma, National Pan-Hellenic Council, $394
• Zeta Tau Alpha, Panhellenic Council, $61,830
• Alpha Tau Omega, Interfraternity Council, $20,069
• alpha Kappa Delta Phi, Multicultural Greek Council, $2,560
Service hours:
• Shoemaker, cooperatives, 288
• Alpha Kappa Alpha, National Pan-Hellenic Council’s, 169
• Alpha Omicron Pi, Pahellenic Council, 1,920
• Pi Kappa Phi, Interfraternity Council, 2,290
• alpha Kappa Delta Phi, Multicultural Greek Council, 304
The top five member enrollment by colleges includes:
• 20 percent, health and human sciences
• 12 percent, management
• 11 percent, polytechnic
• 9 percent, science
• 8 percent, agriculture
The most recent statistics on graduation rates among the community included:
• 2017 by which 73 percent graduated within four years (Purdue’s overall rate is 65 percent)
• 2016 by which 87 percent graduated within five years (Purdue’s overall rate is 80 percent)
• 2015 by which 89 percent graduated within six years (Purdue’s overall rate is 83 percent)