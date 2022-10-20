Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced Thursday morning he will hold a public conversation with former U.S. President George W. Bush on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
“We’ve made efforts during these past 10 years to continually enrich the level and quality of intellectual conversations here at Purdue, and we are grateful to the nearly 40 Presidential Lecture Series guests of many viewpoints and perspectives who have joined us,” Daniels said in a Purdue press release. “It would be hard to top the honor of ending this series with the former president of the United States.”
This will be Daniel's last presidential lecture series before stepping down at the end of the year.
When Daniels worked for the Bush administration in 2003, he was the first director of the office of management and budget. When Daniels left in May of that year, Bush said he was “a really good watchdog of the taxpayers’ money,” the press release reads.
For his Indiana gubernatorial campaign, Daniels used a trademark name referencing a nickname Bush gave him while serving in his administration “My Man Mitch.”
The 43rd president worked to “expand freedom, opportunity and security at home and abroad,” the press release reads. He signed the No Child Left Behind Act to raise education standards and cut taxes for federal income taxpayers.
He restored economic growth after the 2000-01 recession, launching a 52-month job creation streak, according to the press release.
Bush is the author of four bestselling books: “Decision Points” (2010), “41: A Portrait of My Father” (2014), “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” (2017), and “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” (2021).
Bush was the 46th governor of Texas from 1995-2000, before he became the commander-in-chief.
Daniels was the chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar from 1977-82, before serving as a senior advisor to President Ronald Reagan. After 15 years in the private business sector, Daniels was unanimously confirmed as President Bush’s director of the Office of Management and Budget by the U.S. Senate which he began in January 2001.
Daniels also was a member of the National Security and Homeland Security councils during Bush's presidency.
Prospective audience members will have to reserve their seats in advance on the presidential lecture series website. The tickets will be available beginning Nov. 7.
Those wanting to participate will be limited to two general admissions tickets each. They’ll be electronic and non-transferrable. The press release says to arrive early to navigate parking and entry procedure due to anticipated class size.