Many Purdue families feel left with few options after the University announced its plans to shut down Patty Jischke Early Care and Education Center on June 1.
“The center closing came as a giant shock when parents were notified on Wednesday,” said Amanda Mayes, a senior research associate in human development and family studies, and a mother of a child in the center.
Mayes said families had always been under the impression that the construction of a new child-care center would be concurrent with the closure of the Early Care and Education Center. But no new center has yet been constructed, she said.
Alexander Francis, chairman of the University Senate’s faculty affairs committee, said that although the senate had not yet made an official statement on the matter, “both the faculty affairs committee and the equity and diversity committee will be addressing this.”
“I will say that I hope that this is only a temporary setback in Purdue’s continuing attempt to ensure that all members of the Purdue community have access to the resources they need to do their work effectively,” Francis said.
The Board of Trustees approved the funding and construction of “a new 16,600 square foot facility that would … serve approximately 150 children,” on Dec. 6, 2019, according to minutes from that day’s meeting. The original plan was to transfer the old center’s occupants to a new building, but fiscal issues and the COVID-19 pandemic brought construction progress to a halt.
The lack of an alternative facility has forced the displaced families to “merge into an existing center that already has a waitlist,” said Ted Fondak, spouse of a faculty member and father of a child in the center. “It’s going to potentially affect tens if not more than 100 kids and families that won’t have spots.”
Fondak said child-care in the area was hard to come by, and waitlists for local child care centers could be “years long.”
The children are also affected by the sudden closure. Mayes said many children were “not being guaranteed positions at other KinderCare locations.” KinderCare is the company in charge of operating the center.
“My daughter (Laney) has been at the center beginning at the age of eight weeks and has grown up with the teachers and other children there,” Mayes said. “I have considered the teachers to be Laney’s other family.”
As for aiding families in transitioning to new facilities, Fondak said that the Purdue Human Resources department and KinderCare are “doing everything they can to help us get a spot there at another place.”
“We want to make it easier for Purdue employees to find the care they need — whether it’s for a child, a parent or even a pet,” Candace Shaffer, senior director of benefits in human resources, said in a Purdue News release.
Purdue will also partner with Care.com, a caregiver contracting platform, to provide its employees a “free membership, discounted child and adult backup care and tuition discount,” according to the release. Purdue and KinderCare have also pledged to work one-on-one with employees that are affected by the closing.
Despite efforts to assist in the transition, some parents expressed their frustration with the process.
“It’s upsetting because parents were promised transparency and a smooth transition well over a year ago when we first learned about the demolition,” Mayes said. “This is the opposite of a smooth transition. We are not being promised spots in a new child-care center nor are the staff being promised jobs.”
Fondak said there has been a lack of communication between staff, the University and Purdue Research Foundation.
“We were basically told, ‘There’ll be no gap in care, you’ll be taken care of, we’ll move it along,’” he said. “There’s some disconnect here. We don’t know how that disconnect is happening, but it seems like there’s no real plan.”
The rough transition could have serious ramifications for a parent’s day-to-day life, Mayes said.
“If Laney is not able to enroll at one of the other centers on campus, it would become a barrier to me and many others,” she said, referencing her daughter. “In my house, we will either have to scramble to find alternate options or completely rearrange work schedules. COVID has already disproportionately impacted working mothers and negatively impacted work-family balance. I fear this will only be amplified for the working mothers at our center.”
With plans for the new facility stalled, the Purdue Research Foundation will conduct a market study on child care needs in the community and use the results to ascertain the need for a new child-care center and the best steps to meet that need, Purdue said in a press release.
Parents were told that there are no current plans to build a new center, Mayes said. But it wasn’t just the loss of the building that upset her.
“Losing child-care is terrible,” Mayes said. “But this is worse. It feels like losing our extended family.”
Caregivers of children enrolled at the center have signed an open letter to President Mitch Daniels and Provost Jay Akridge, urging the university to pause the planned demolition until a new facility can be constructed. The letter currently has over 450 signatures.