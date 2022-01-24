Nine hours after they first lined up outside of Mackey Arena in the below-freezing weather, 10 members of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority were finally able to purchase their long-awaited Paint Crew basketball tickets for next year.
“I would freeze my toes off for it,” said Nicole Stepp, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
Stepp is one of the lucky fans who was able to secure a Paint Crew pass before they sold out three hours before the ticket office opened.
Paint Crew posted a picture of the flyer for the watch party to its Instagram on Thursday with a caption saying “it is likely” Paint Crew would be sold out before the game. The watch party was the second early access opportunity for Paint Crew passes. The first was at the women’s basketball game against IU on Jan. 16, when 2,500 students in attendance got Paint Crew access.
This long wait was the reality for many excited basketball fans on Thursday before the men’s basketball game against Indiana University. Some lined up as early as 10 a.m. for the 7 p.m. watch party in hopes to purchase the student pass for next year’s basketball season.
Because of the long wait, many of the students in line struck up a conversation and shared snacks and hand warmers. Some in the front said they were going to make a “front of the line” Snapchat group chat.
In order to have an opportunity to buy the Boarding Pass and a Paint Crew pass at the Purdue vs. IU watch party on Thursday, students came prepared with blankets, hand warmers and hot drinks to face the 10-degree weather, hours before the ticket booth opened at 5:30 p.m.
By 2 p.m., a representative from the ticket office came outside to hand out numbered slips of paper to the students in line. He told students to come back closer to game time because the ticket office didn’t want students to stand any longer in the cold. All 420 remaining passes had been handed out by 2:30 p.m. Students still hoping to score Paint Crew passes lined up before game time, wrapping in a circle around Mackey Arena.
Isabelle Higgins, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences and No. 438 in line, said she was disappointed she waited in line as Paint Crew passes sold out about 15 students ahead of her.
Ticket office employees handed out more numbers to students than there were passes in case some people with numbers didn’t come back for a pass.
“After waiting in line for three hours, I was really excited to get Paint Crew to support the Boilermakers next season,” Karina Paone, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said. “I can’t wait to go to all the games.”