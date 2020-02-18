Demetrius Harmon, a popular social media user, shared how he's scrutinized as a social media personality in the public eye prior to his lecture meant to kick off Purdue's Mental Health Awareness Week.
“Before I have that luxury to really experiment with (my art) ... it’s broadcast,” Harmon said Monday evening at Loeb Playhouse. “I can’t really make any mistakes, you know, so there’s the pressure I put on myself again with the pressure that I feel from everyone else's million eyes like looking at me."
No one in his family is in the position he's in, Harmon said.
“I can do anything that I want ... I started doing public speaking a year ago just because I decided I wanted to do it,” Harmon said. “I picked the right opportunity and worked really hard to to do very well with the opportunity and from there it built, but I know that for a lot of people it’s a lot more hard - that process is expedited (for me) because I have the access to things.”
Prior to the lecture, Harmon explained he felt kind of like a jack-of-all-trades.
“You spread yourself so thin to where you kind of have a little bit of yourself in so many different areas to where it’s at this point where I feel like anything,” Harmon said. “Like I don't really know what’s fulfilling me because I have given myself to so many things and it’s like ‘Am I doing this because I wanna do it’ versus doing it because it makes sense for the next step in my career?”
Harmon said he's been introspective in the past few months and has spent time thinking about whether what he's doing now is what he wants in life, as well as what makes him happy.
Reading and spending time with his family are some of the things that make him happy, he said.
“When I spend time with my little brother, it reminds me of how simple life is — how simple life is supposed to be,” Harmon said. “He doesn’t really require anything like bomb new shoes or whatever ... He don’t care.”
In his lecture, Harmon discussed mental health and how his past experiences in life and with social media have led him to where he is now.
Students in attendance found that the event seemed to humanize "stars" as big as Harmon.
“To see how even stars, I guess by social media standards, can go through stuff, can deal with things and to see him speak on how he dealt with that ... it normalizes and humanizes people we put on a higher level,” said Peter Ntala, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts.
Harmon touched on a variety of topics but at the very end spent time talking about his popular "YOU MATTER" hoodies.
“I had some issues with mental health myself,” said Brian Robinson, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute. “My cousin got me a "YOU MATTER" hoodie and told me ‘I was thinking about you. I just want you to know that you matter.’”
The hoodie has a culture and people really respect it because it helped shed a light on mental illness, Robinson said.
“We saw this guy who was an internet star basically and so a lot of people have a certain perception of him," Ntala said. "That’s part of what he talked about ... that this was just only a part of who he was.”