Purdue staff and employees have produced and distributed over 3,000 pieces of personal protective equipment throughout the state.
According to Nathan Hartman, a professor of computer graphics technology, PPE has already been delivered to six county emergency management offices and seven health-care organizations throughout the state, as well as to the University itself.
So far, many customized pieces of equipment have been produced. These include face shields, glasses, gowns, caps, foot covers and ventilator filters.
Hartman has been working in tandem with other professors and volunteers for four to five weeks to produce as much PPE as possible.
“The idea came about in the middle of March, just about the time that the pandemic began to have large effects on areas of the U.S. So many people (students, faculty, alumni, etc.) began to reach out to various people at Purdue to see what the university might be doing in response,” Hartman said via email.
In terms of when a certain amount of PPE is expected to roll out for distribution, Hartman said there is no specific timeline for completion.
“Aside from saying production might be terminated once the normal manufacturing supply chain for the health-care system can keep up with the demand for these products, we are not sure,” he said.
Greg Strimel, a professor of engineering technology, has also been a part of the process.
“We have been collaborating with two organizations: Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Center at Purdue, as well as SDI Innovations to set up and print with 3D printers,” Strimel said. “A subsidiary of SDI called STEM Education Works supplies the 3D printers, which Indiana Next Gen uses to print components for face shields.”
Strimel prints ear savers to send to Hartman. These protect the ear of health professionals from chafing when wearing medical face masks.
“In terms of the bulk of the work required to produce the PPE, Nathan Hartman is really at the forefront of all the achievements made thus far,” Strimel said. “I am just a piece in the puzzle that brings everything together.”