At least two victims were shot at by with a BB gun by someone driving by early Saturday morning, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said.
The victims then called police and described the car to them, Kang said. The police officers that were patrolling the area, found the car matching the description in North River Road.
The exact number of offenders is unknown, Kang said. It was a “car full of juveniles.”
Kang said PUPD is trying to confirm whether the offenders are the same group of people that were shooting others with a BB gun in previous weeks.