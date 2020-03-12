Purdue President Mitch Daniels clarified a few points of the University's decision to suspend in-person classes in an interview Wednesday afternoon, though the overall message of his remarks was one of uncertainty and waiting.
"We're going to do the very best we can in this interim period," Daniels said, "and as the letter says, 'Bear with,' because we're not pretending that this is every bit as good as the kind of instruction that happens every day at Purdue."
After Purdue announced that classes will move entirely online after spring break, students questioned the future of their classes, credits and even commencement, as University press releases didn't specify an end date for when face-to-face courses would resume.
"Well I think (coming back to campus) would have to have a voluntary character to it," Daniels said. "If we should be able to get back to a regular business before the end of this semester, I think we'd have to leave room for students or their families who wanted to be more careful even than that.
"But we'll be very careful before we ever come to such a decision."
Daniels confirmed that Spring Fest was canceled by the College of Agriculture. He said that Grand Prix "is being reexamined."
By 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Grand Prix had been canceled.
"It's heartbreaking in some ways," he said. "I sat this morning at this table with people who work all year to put on Purdue commencements and almost nobody does what we do."
Daniels noted in a letter to students sent Wednesday afternoon that, "We will be forced to rethink plans for this spring's commencement."
He explained that Purdue's commencement is unique due to the fact that thousands of students graduate inside the same indoor facility over the course of several days. If Purdue graduated students in a mass commencement in an open-air facility with everyone at once, Daniels said, "We'd have probably a little less to worry about, that might be more manageable.
"But the way we do it — again, which I'm so proud of — even though it's a huge undertaking, I think it creates a special challenge for us."
Daniels said that though it seems that younger people are less likely to be at risk for COVID-19, Purdue contains a population of older people and the general public who could be jeopardized, especially with thousands of people being in such close proximity with one another.
Purdue did not choose to bar students from returning to campus after spring break because the University isn't "in a position to incarcerate people," Daniels said, "and tell them they can't go somewhere else."
As far as the possibility of some classes being near-to-impossible to create online versions of, Daniels and his letter address that and Purdue's dedication to active learning. For some classes he said, it'll take patience from students and staff.
"There's not going to be one policy," he said. "There's going to be dozens of such cases."