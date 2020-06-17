Two students who list Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity as their address were charged last week after a March incident where police found them stealing from Acacia Fraternity, court documents say.
Two 20-year-old students, Weston Keeven in the Polytechnic Institute and Thomas Powell in the College of Engineering, were charged Friday with misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and minor alcohol consumption, with Keeven charged with an additional count of false informing.
The men were charged after an incident at about 1 a.m. on March 26, when Purdue University Police officers found a group of five to six people around the back of Pi Kappa Alpha's house on University Street, according to a probably cause affidavit. The officer's report notes that he saw a wheelchair near the men standing around.
Two of the men walked around the corner of the house and began to run away, jumping over a fence while the officer said he told them to stop.
PUPD officer Ryan Melton said in his report that he began chasing the two, who refused to stop even when other officers arrived. Keeven allegedly ignored Melton's commands to lie on the ground with his hands behind his back. Eventually Melton used "soft open hand control" to put Keeven onto the ground, and handcuffed the student, per the affidavit.
At the same time, Powell was taken into custody, and both students were placed in patrol vehicles, the release states.
Keeven at first gave a fake name and birthdate, police say, telling Melton that his name was Jason Silver. After police dispatch was unable to identify Keeven, Powell told officers Keeven's name and their intent to steal from Acacia. Keeven then admitted his actual name, according to the affidavit.
Powell told officers that he had taken an audio speaker from the fraternity and Keeven had stolen a group portrait, though police were not told who stole the wheelchair or a package of red cups that were also reported as taken.
The items were given back to Acacia, and its members told police they did not want to press burglary charges, the affidavit reads.
Both men were cited and released at the time, according to the police report.
Neither Pi Kappa Alpha or Acacia fraternities responded immediately for comment Wednesday morning.