The investigation into the altercation between Purdue police officer Jon Selke and Black student Adonis Tuggle on Feb. 4 is ongoing, and both Purdue and the county prosecutor have requested independent investigations from the Indiana State Police.
Meanwhile, Selke has been placed on leave “until further notice,” PUPD Chief John Cox said in a Thursday night press release.
Cox initiated the leave of absence after the officer and department received death threats, the release said. The Purdue Police Department is investigating the threats.
Threats were made after Selke was caught on video forcibly restraining Tuggle, while pressing his arm into the student’s neck and face.
“Even now, I’m still in awe,” Tuggle, 24, said Wednesday night after the video went viral. “I’m still so upset.”
The video was shared in multiple group chats across GroupMe, Instagram, Reddit and TikTok, and it has received thousands of likes and comments since Wednesday night. The story has since received national attention.
Purdue athletes respond
Amid the controversy, some Purdue athletes have shared their views on the situation.
Will Chapman, a junior and second-year running back on Purdue’s football team, spoke at a Thursday night town hall, which was organized to respond to Selke’s conduct in the video.
Chapman said he knows Tuggle personally, having met him when he lived in the cottages last year.
“When I saw (the video), I didn’t know it was at Purdue,” Chapman said in a Sunday phone call. “(It was) just another act of possible police brutality. You see things and you get desensitized. It’s sad.
“When more detail came out, it was like, ‘Yo, I actually know him.’ When you learn it happened at Purdue, it hits a little different.”
Chapman argued that, regardless of what Tuggle did before the video began, the level of force that Selke used is inexcusable.
“When it comes to policing in America, especially people of color and African Americans, people genuinely feel like their life is in danger,” he said. “(Tuggle) was attempting to save his own life.
“(People who aren’t Black or people of color) don’t know what it’s like to get pulled over and your heart drops. Or you’re driving and you pass a cop. You can possibly die in that situation. That’s a very real truth.”
Chapman took to Twitter Wednesday night to voice his frustration with the officer’s treatment of Tuggle, and former Purdue running back Tario Fuller weighed in a day later. He quoted Chapman’s tweet and said he sees “wrong on both sides,” and that there isn’t yet enough information to decide who was right or wrong.
“I’m not picking sides,’’ he said Sunday. “The problem that I have is everybody is automatically going with that kid’s side. I see way too much going on in that video.”
“People are saying he wasn’t resisting. Yes he was. Whether the cop was on his neck or not, he was (resisting).
“(Selke) could have deescalated the situation,” he added. “The cop’s ego got in the way of this. He said in the video, ‘You were being disrespectful.’ That’s not a reason to slam (Tuggle) in the snow. The kid had shorts and a t-shirt on. I know he was cold.”
Fuller argued that, whether the officer was right or wrong, Tuggle should have stayed calm and complied.
“You cannot hold court in the street,’’ he said. “In the street, the cop has the power of law. Just comply.
“There are so many different ways this could have gone. It looks like he touched the cop’s gun. That wasn’t his objective, but a cop (could have taken it the wrong way).”
Chapman said he didn’t know Fuller quoted his tweet, but he was prepared with a response nonetheless.
“If you see wrong on both sides, and one person is in law enforcement, who’s been put in a place of authority, that’s the person who should be held accountable,” he said. “There’s no room for there to be wrong on both sides. You can’t have bad pilots (or) bad surgeons. When mistakes are made in those jobs, people’s lives are at stake.”
Fuller and Chapman agreed that action must be taken regardless of the results of the investigation.
“That cop should not have his job (if the university finds he was in the wrong),” Fuller said. “You have to be a good person to have that job.
“I think they’re gonna find out there’s wrongs on both sides then handle it accordingly.”
Fuller said he knows Purdue students won’t rest until justice is served, in whatever form that might look like.
“(PUPD) is gonna have to solve this quickly,” he said. “(In) today’s generation, these kids aren’t gonna play with you. (They’ll protest and boycott classes), and they’re absolutely right for that, too. I’ll always support that.”
Chapman said there can only be one of two potential outcomes and that students should base their response off either option.
“If they do hold him accountable, now we have a conversation about how we prevent this from happening again,” he said. “If they choose not to, now we need to address the organization in a different way. As a student body, we need to be strong. We need to use our strength in numbers.”
Senior basketball player Trevion Williams shared his thoughts as well, posting the video to his Instagram story Wednesday night, writing “This is not OK. Please share.”
Following Purdue’s win over Maryland Sunday evening, Williams said he wants justice.
“Students want to be heard about the situation,” he said in the post-game press conference. “It’s not right. Anybody who thinks it is right, I can’t understand something like that.
“Just to see somebody I kinda know, it was hard to watch. I don’t wanna speak on it. Obviously the goal is just to be heard, (but) I just wanna let it be.”
Williams didn’t elaborate on his relationship to Tuggle.
Students and faculty respond
Students gathered in Lilly Hall Thursday night for a town hall organized by the Black Student Union to discuss potential solutions, demand action and ask that Purdue administrators be held accountable.
“(President) Mitch (Daniels) owes every Black student in this room an apology,” said Dynasti Smith, a junior in the College of Pharmacy, with tears in her eyes.
For the most part, students said both police and the university need to be held more accountable and do more to protect Black students. Those demands include increased transparency and more in-depth training of officers.
Organizers said their next step is to compile all of the ideas presented in the town hall and send them to Purdue’s administration. The general consensus of those in the room was that if change doesn’t come after that, the next step is to protest. Some even suggested boycotting classes and sporting events to “send Purdue a message.”
Other students weighed in about the situation in Sunday interviews.
“I think it’s such bull-- — to be honest,” said Beth Maidment, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts. “I understand the need for investigations, but if there was no video evidence this would’ve been totally ignored by Purdue. Also the fact that they refused to give him body cam footage is basically just an admission of guilt anyway. I hope he gets fired.”
“I’m glad it was publicized in the way it was so everyone knew that something awful had happened,” said Erin Wilson, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts. “I would always like to hear something from officials in charge as soon as possible. Silence from any high up person at Purdue is inexcusable in my opinion.”
Additional reporting contributed by Taylor Benes, staff reporter.