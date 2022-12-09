Sirens, yelling and distant gunshots fill the Hansen Theater during one of the Purdue Contemporary Dance Company’s rehearsals.
There isn’t a single sound from the audience of about 30 as they keep their eyes locked on the fluid movements of the dancers, who are lit by flashing lights.
These are all scenes from a tech rehearsal held by the PCDC in the week leading up to their annual Winter Works dance concert on Friday and Saturday.
Sally Wallace, the chair of the Division of Dance at Purdue, sat in the audience during the rehearsal. She said she’s been involved with the Division of Dance for decades, and she still looks forward to seeing the choreography come together for the concert every year.
This piece is titled “Embers Under Urban Skies,” and depicts the physical and emotional struggles of defending one’s country during times of war through the lens of women in resistance groups.
This year is also the first time PCDC is including a former student as one of the semester’s choreographers, marking the beginning of their new alumni guest program. This year’s guest alumna is Andrea Ridge, who graduated from Purdue in 2012.
“As soon as they posted they were going to search for an alumni, I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I would love to get back and just be able to dive into this creative process again,’” Ridge said. “I haven’t been able to do it in depth since I graduated a decade ago.”
The dance Ridge choreographed is called “Tidal,” and it’s one of six pieces that will be performed as part of the concert. The dance highlights the influence of gravity and momentum on the dancers’ movements, featuring constant athletic motion.
“We brainstormed words that were related to momentum and falling and gravity.” Ridge said. “... Most of the movement in there was created by the dancers.”
The choreography for the Winter Works concert is usually a collaborative effort from both the dancers and their choreographer, but Ridge says her role this year is somewhat unique.
“I think they can relate to me in a way that they might feel like they can’t quite relate to faculty.” Ridge said. “... They respect me as an adult but also feel a little bit more similar to me.”
As an alumna, Ridge said some aspects of the organization have changed over the decade since she graduated, but she believes that the change is for the better.
“When I was a student, you just kind of did everything. I worked three part-time jobs and I was a student plus PCDC plus a couple other organizations on campus,” Ridge said. “But I think in general the idea now is to be more mindful of your mental health.”
Wallace also recognized change within the program, but the change that amazes her most is the change in Ridge herself.
“She has this aura of maturity,” Wallace said. “It’s really amazing.”
“Tidal” and “Embers Under Urban Skies,” along with four other dances choreographed by both faculty and student choreographers, will be performed as part of the Winter Works concert.
Tickets will be sold for $8 at the Loeb Playhouse Box Office or online through ticketmaster.com.