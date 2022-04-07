Purdue students received an email from Gallup-Indiana on Tuesday asking for their opinion on whether they’re able to speak their minds on Purdue’s campus.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels and Provost Jay Akridge, in an email sent Monday, strongly encouraged all students to take part in the survey in order to “obtain the most accurate reading.”
“The data that will be gathered from your feedback will be shared with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education as part of a larger report on the protection of free speech on college campuses,” the email reads.
The survey, sent by Gallup-Indiana, an analytics company, is part of a directive signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holocomb. In 2021, he signed House Bill 1549, which states that all higher education institutions in Indiana must conduct surveys.
These surveys must “determine current perceptions of whether free speech and academic freedom are recognized and fostered by the state educational institution in a manner that welcomes expression of different opinions and ideologies with respect to, but not limited to, classes, professors and instructors, peer interactions, speakers and campus groups,” according to the Indiana House of Representatives’ website.
The poll was sent to all undergraduate students in the state of Indiana and includes 18 questions, including whether students believe they are able to freely express their views in front of peers as professors, and if they believe different racial, religious and ethnic groups are able to do the same.
The survey will be sent from the email address noreply@qemailserver.com under the delivery name “Gallup,” according to the email.
Responses to the survey are due by the end of April, and all results are anonymous, so no identifying information will be shared.