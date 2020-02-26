Tuesday night in the Purdue Memorial Union, the message of “don’t judge a book by its cover” was told by the “books” themselves.
As part of a global initiative, "The Human Library" on Wednesday provided an opportunity for “books”, people from marginalized and stigmatized communities, to tell their stories. They are "lent out" under titles such as "single father," "alcoholic" and "autistic." The titles help “readers," or people who attend these events, check out stories they're interested in.
The titles are meant to build up and highlight the readers' preconceived notions and biases toward an idea, only to challenge it through the stories told.
The book titled “The Minister” addressed several biases, including the personality, role, and even gender that the typical minster is thought to be. The woman’s name is Lucia Oerter. She felt the calling to ministry after the death of her mother at 15 years old. Her mother was put in a Catholic hospital prior to her death. During this time, Oerter met a woman who would change her life forever.
“There was a nun there with me, and she kinda reached out to me like no one else in my family was at the time,” she said.
The nun offered her emotional support and existed as a constant calming presence, often telling her ‘I’ll just walk alongside you and help you however I can’.”
From there, Oerter said she was overwhelmed with gratitude for the woman’s presence during such a dark time in her life. From there on out, she felt a calling to ministering, driven by the impact that the nun had on her life, deciding she wanted to be that for other people.
Oerter was not from a religious family, so her calling to ministry was “As much a surprise to me as anyone else.”
The surprise Oerter felt by this calling was also coupled with her fear of it, stemming from the biases and stereotypes of ministers that she had grown up with.
“I was worried about what that would mean, I was worried I wouldn’t be able to live a real life, I was worried it was gonna box me in too much," she said, "but it didn't."
Oerter’s ascent to ministry was a challenging one, as her calling came during the 60s, when there were very few female ministers. Of the ones that did exist, Oerter felt they were pressured into taking a more demanding and controlling approach to ministry, reflecting the approaches of their male peers.
Oerter believed in the importance of a female perspective in religion for what it added to the overall understanding of religion as well as the reception of it by churchgoers.
“Women are able to live out their beliefs in different ways, and that's okay,” she said, “I believe that it’s growing the church in ways that males as ministers have grown the church in different ways.”
Still, Oerter has found herself to be “boxed in” by others perceptions of what a minister is, including gender.
“I explored working at a certain church, one of the people on the committee said ‘we know we’re really in a desperate situation when we need a woman,” she said, “and I thanked him for being so honest.”
Oerter also expressed the importance of people telling their stories, and the vulnerability that it opens up, through a tragic story of her own, during her time as a minister.
“When I preach about my son in law murdering my grand daughter and him killing himself after that, people will come up and start telling their stories,” she said. “We’re all trying to make sense of it and you have all of these questions that are left from it.”
“To know that you’re making a difference in someone else’s life,” she said, “that’s been incredibly powerful.”
Some books focused on the perspective that specific situations can offer people, such as the book “Mother of three homosexual children”. This book was the mother of three, Rena Sterrett, telling her experience with each of her children’s coming out stories.
Sterrett admitted she was “not surprised” at the coming out of her two daughters. Her oldest had never been interested in boys and her middle child was very specific about who she’d date, possessing a long list of things she wanted in a guy, eventually finding those traits in a girl. Sterrett showed love and support for her daughters in both cases, but the last thing she expected was for her son, her third and youngest child, to come out as gay.
Her son had been in a serious relationship with a girl all throughout high school, and they continued dating even when they went off to different colleges, her IUPUI and him Purdue. They dated all throughout their freshman year, but his girlfriend wanted more.
“She decided that IUPUI was too far away from Purdue and that she couldn’t be that far away from him anymore, so she transferred to Purdue for her sophomore year.”
The summer before their sophomore year however, her son decided to end the relationship.
“It was very devastating for both of them actually,” she said, “and for me, because I cared a lot about her.”
Her son said that he was never really happy with his now ex-girlfriend, which came as a complete surprise to Sterrett. In his sophomore year of college at Purdue, her son approached her the same way that her two daughters had before.
“He came to me and told me that he had been dating guys that year, and that was why he wasn’t truly happy dating her, even though they dated for so long.”
Unlike her experience with her two daughters, Sterrett had never seen this coming from her son.
“I felt bad when he told me, because I cried when he told me because I was so surprised,” she said, “I remember telling him that I knew a lot of parents that had gay children, but I didn’t know any parents that had 3 gay children."
In hindsight, Sterrett said, she regrets her initial reaction to her son’s coming out.
“It was very selfish of me. I felt bad that I had reacted that way and I hadn’t (reacted that way) with the girls.”
She had several conversations with her son after the fact, apologizing for her reaction and affirming that she loves and supports him in who he is.
All three of her children have since moved away to places that are accepting of who they are, leaving their mother in the same community that she grew up in. She still faces some homophobic backlash about her children (and her role in raising them).
Her own mother asked “What did you do?” in response to finding out that all three of Sterrett’s children were gay, implying that the way Sterrett had raised them had some kind of impact on their development.
Although she was hurt at the time by her mother’s remarks, she has since taken inspiration from her children’s own strength in coming out to empower herself as their mother.
“I won the lottery, that’s what I did,” She said.
Another story concerning a unique experience was the story of the “Bonus Mom”, told by Zenephia Evans.
Evans met a 9th-grade student at a summer camp. They resolved to keep in touch afterwards, and Evans became a mentor and friend to the girl as she journeyed through life.
Evans reconnected again when the girl became a student at Purdue. She had previously lost her father in a car accident, and Evans supported her when, over the course of a year, she would go on to lose her mother, her grandmotherand her aunt.
After the course of events, the girl, now parentless and having always been an only child, said to Evans, “I’m alone in this world.” This deeply affected Evans, who made it her goal to help fill the girl’s world again.
At this point, the 9th grade girl was an adult, but when Evans discovered that it was possible to adopt a person as an adult, she broached the offer to her. The girl accepted, and Evans officially became her adopted mother, and unofficially became her “Bonus Mom.”
“It doesn’t negate the fact that she had a biological mother that’s no longer here, it’s just adding to the love in her heart,” Evans said, “having not only one mother, but a bonus mom.”
Evan’s was able to recall events in her life she believed prepared her to undertake the her new role, and how these events have helped her to then help her adopted daughter.
“I really believe that everything was preparing me for this moment. One of the things I've always heard growing up was that ‘people are in your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime,” she said.
Evans described the ways that their relationship developed throughout the years and how this growth made their relationship stronger as a result.
“When I met her in 9th grade, I thought the reason for me was to help her through the summer program,” she said, “but when she came back to Purdue, I thought it was my season of her being a Purdue student. And now that her parents are deceased, I realize now that it was our lifetime.”
The event offered a platform for stigmatized or otherwise unheard members of the community to step forward and share their experiences in order to build on a mutual understanding. The event emphasized a conversation, not a dictation, between the reader and the book, to promote the person behind the perspective and to open up new lines of dialogue.
“I think it’s important to be open and talk about these topics, especially since a lot of them are very personal,” Attendant Deniz Canan, a student at Purdue, said, “there might be people going through similar things and feelings, and it’s good to hear and relate to each other.”