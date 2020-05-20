Purdue President Mitch Daniels was reported to be included among 14 U.S. college presidents in a conference call last week with Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to discuss issues with reopening in the fall.
Daniels acknowledged through a spokesman Tuesday that he participated in the call but declined further comment.
According to a report from Inside Higher Ed, among the topics the college officials discussed is the possibility of liability from students or staff becoming sick from returning to campus or, should infections from COVID-19 rise and remote learning be reinstituted, students demanding housing and tuition refunds that would hit colleges hard.
Inside Higher Ed noted that legislation on the state and federal level is being debated over also whether other businesses can be held liable if their workers become sick after reopening further.
Also reportedly included on the conference call was University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins.