Students on a residence hall floor have asked others to take down caution tape and blood splatter Halloween decorations in light of the killing of Varun Manish Chheda in McCutcheon Hall.
These decorations feel inappropriate and insensitive, said the floor’s resident assistant.
She was one of 15 RAs who attended an Honors College gathering on Wednesday evening to mourn and show mutual support for one another.
Keeping Chheda in their minds and thinking of him as a person is solemn and difficult, Honors South RA Hayley Wong Liong said. Wong Liong said she can’t stop thinking about similarities between herself and Chheda.
“He was only 20, I’m 19. He’s Asian, I’m also Asian,” the sophomore in the College of Agriculture said. “We’re part of the Honors College together. It could have been anyone; why did it have to be him?”
McCutcheon has an honors section, and Honors South RA Yu Hsin Huang said she can’t stop thinking about the RA on the floor where the incident occurred.
“I worry for them, it’s a pressure,” Huang, a sophomore, said. "(He could be questioning:) Did I do enough? Could I have stopped this? Did I miss something that led to this?”
Feelings ranged from heartbreak to inability to process the situation.
“I was in disbelief and shock,” Wong Liong said when she first heard of the incident.
Zach McCormick, a fifth-year in the College of Liberal Arts, said he feels heavy and numb. As an RA in Honors North, he said he feels the impact on his floor.
“I wonder if some of my residents had connections with the people in McCutcheon, because there are honor students there,” he said. “It’s usually a lot louder on my floor. It’s just very quiet. Everyone knows, even if we’re not talking about it.”
Wong Liong said it feels wrong to feel any positive emotions in this atmosphere.
“We check in (with our residents) to make sure they’re OK,” Wong Liong said. “Especially if they have any concerns about their own safety.”
Huang said that as RAs, they’re given an arsenal of resources they can provide for their residents, and every RA is "Question, Persuade and Refer"-certified, which covers suicide prevention training.
“This was an anomaly,” Wong Liong said. “It’s tragic that it happened. I can only hope that Purdue will be a bit safer, especially regarding such personal incidents.”