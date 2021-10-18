Hey you! Yes you! We want to hear your spookiest, scariest, creepiest Purdue-themed horror story.
The Exponent will publish a Halloween-themed edition on Oct. 28, and we want to do something special.
Send us your best spooky stories featuring the Bell Tower, Purdue Pete, the Boilermaker Special or a combination of the three by Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. We will select our favorites to be featured in our Halloween print edition and online.
Stories must be 300 words or less. You can send your story to opinions@purdueexponent.org.
Happy Halloween!