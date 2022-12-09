Purdue Fire Department Chief Kevin Ply, who has been chief since 2007 and a PUFD member since 1989, announced his retirement.
Brad Anderson, the assistant chief, will succeed Ply. He joined PUFD in 2006 and has held various positions, a Purdue press release reads.
“It’s always hard when a dedicated, giving leader like Chief Ply decides to retire,” Jay Wasson, vice president and chief public safety officer, said in the press release. “With over 30 years of service to Purdue, Chief Ply has seen this campus and community through both tragedies and celebrations, and we are honored he chose to dedicate so many years to Purdue.”
A Change of Command Ceremony will take place in the Feature Gym of the Córdova Recreational Sports Center from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday. His retirement will be effective Dec. 31. Anderson’s appointment as fire chief is effective Dec. 19.