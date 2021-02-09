Any mention of a “bubble” during COVID-19 conjures images of a small, isolated group of individuals with limited outside contact. But for Purdue’s Division of Dance, a pandemic-induced microcosm has prompted an artistic foray into uncharted waters.
The challenges introduced by physical-distancing mandates and a move toward virtual performances have morphed into opportunities for a renewed creative landscape, members said.
“In the fall of last year, we weren’t quite sure how to handle the restrictions,” said Professor Carol Cunningham-Sigman, who teaches modern dance and beginning ballet.
There was an overwhelming list of constraints: a cap of 17 students per class, the erasure of partner dances due to new physical-distancing guidelines, and a complex schedule of mopping and disinfection.
Formerly, teachers could correct their dancers’ form by moving limbs and aligning their posture by hand, Cunningham-Sigman said. They now have to show students their meaning by performing a movement themselves to impel imitation.
Classes weren’t the only place of change. The professor said the Elliott Hall of Music’s media team insisted on a maximum of five dancers on stage at a time for performances, even if they were virtual.
“In the studio, our rehearsals were set up to accommodate that smaller group of dancers. It was hard to choreograph,” Cunningham-Sigman said. ”We’re used to having dancers share weight, touch each other. We had to choreograph works that were very different from what we’re accustomed to doing.”
The difficulty in choreographing this smaller setting, however, proved to be a source of inspiration for both students and teachers.
The shift toward a smaller group of five dancers from the 20-plus-person ensemble required an adjustment of artistic intent. A larger group may have been more impressive, but the intricacies afforded by a more condensed unit offered flexibility and a personable aspect to the dances, Cunningham-Sigman said.
This culminated in last semester’s Xperimental Dance Concert, which was designed to try out new and unusual ideas in dance. The video tape of the concert was projected on the back side of Pao Hall and open to everyone. People were able to watch from the parking lot.
“As artists, we are constantly generating dance — our projects — and so the challenges are actually exciting,” Cunningham-Sigman said. “It’s like, ‘How are we getting around this?'"
This semester, she plans to choreograph a dance piece for the Spring Works concert inside Pao Hall’s freight elevator to illustrate the claustrophobia of quarantining. The dance will feature three interior cameras and two dancers performing scenes and movement to reflect a compressing feeling.
“I'd never thought of a piece like this before last year,” she said. “And of course I’m going to spray it and wash it with bio-soap.”
Professor Kathleen Hickey, who teaches modern and jazz dance, has observed a different type of renaissance in the studio.
“The resilience of the students in our studio and the overall sense of community has blossomed during this period,” she said. “The pandemic took this idea of ‘the show must go on’ and showed it in a different light. There’s a general sense of communal empathy, and a focus on well-being and mental health.”
This rethinking joins a reconsideration of the value of mental and physical health at Purdue and across the world during the pandemic. Professors said the field of dance — notorious for short careers and high on-the-job injury rates — may as a whole benefit from this new focus on the well-being of its performers.
Gianna Bibbey, a freshman in first-year engineering who is minoring in dance, has danced since she was 8 years old. She found at Purdue the opportunity to choreograph her own works.
“Some of the classes for my dance minor are choreography- and improvisation-based, which I’ve never really had an opportunity to explore by themselves,” Bibbey said.
Bibbey is a member of the Purdue dance company Higher Ground, which is student-run and student-choreographed. As a member of the troupe, she is able to choreograph her own works.
“Most of the movement I choreograph is inspired by my past and memories,” Bibbey said. One of her projects is based on her departure from high school; another recollects the new roots and relationships she’s formed at college.
“Maybe one day I’ll choreograph a piece based on my memories of the pandemic,” she said.
Purdue’s Contemporary Dance Company’s Spring Works concert will premiere virtually on May 1 and 2. The Division of Dance’s X Works 2021 concert will premiere in mid-April.