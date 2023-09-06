Caleb Williams can run a mile in about four minutes on a track.
He only does it 26 seconds slower while juggling.
In August, while he juggled three balls, Williams ran a full mile around West Lafayette High School’s track in just 4 minutes and 36 seconds. His time has since been sent to Guinness and, pending validation, would give him the world-record for fastest mile in the sport of joggling.
Williams, a senior on Purdue’s track and cross country teams, has been running since he could remember. In 2014, around the time he and his family moved to West Lafayette, he was inspired to take up juggling.
“When I first moved to West Lafayette, there was a juggling show that my family went to,” Williams said.
Williams and his family were invited to the event by his dad Jeff’s longtime friend and fellow track coach Lane Custer.
“They have the juggling festival at some place in the world,” Custer said. “For whatever reason it was gonna be at Purdue.”
The Williams family missed the Joggling Championships that day, but watching professional jugglers was enough to inspire Caleb to take up a new hobby.
“I was like, I kinda want to learn how to juggle,” he said. “So I taught myself to do three (balls) and went from there. It took a while, it was hard. I kept at it and it became more and more of a hobby.”
When juggling in place got old, Williams was inspired to take up joggling by a well-known local runner named Cooper Williams (no relation). He got started by practicing on a local high school track.
As members of the local running community, both Cooper and Caleb had a mutual connection with Custer. The trio met up at West Lafayette High School’s track for Caleb’s first mile time trial.
Despite dropping a ball during his run, Caleb still outpaced Cooper. The two watching took note.
“Caleb just was inspired to do it. More than Cooper,” Custer said. “And you know, he’s just the right amount of weird to excel in something like that.”
From junior joggler to potential world recorder holder, Williams is now intent on growing the joggling community in West Lafayette.
“It’d be really cool to see the run club with the big pack of runners and the juggling club with everyone juggling outside,” Williams said. “And then you just see a pack of jugglers running. That would be awesome.”
Williams even suggested it as a new track and field event to some teammates.
“I’ve been trying to hype everybody up for a 4x4 joggling relay,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get that going.”
Custer shares Williams’ enthusiasm, even going a step further.
“I think they added break dancing to the Olympics, and if that’s the truth, heck, why not joggling? That would be fascinating.”
Williams said he wouldn’t mind if some of his teammates went on to break his record one day. It might even start some friendly competition.
“I think it would be really cool to see people going for my record, breaking it, then seeing if I can break it back.”
He already has a few protégés under his wing in Alex Frey and Nathan Walker, fellow cross country and track runners Williams has taught to juggle during their time together.
“Alex Frey is one of the guys I taught how to juggle,” Williams said. “When we were both freshmen in the dorms, we had a lot of time together and not a lot to do because of COVID, so I tried teaching everyone how to juggle.”
“I just had these down in the locker room,” he said, as he nodded to the three balls he was holding, “and I saw Nathan juggling, so hopefully I can get them joggling, but that is a whole different beast.”
Williams has the option to return to Purdue next season for his COVID-year, the unofficial name for the extra year of eligibility given to college athletes affected by the pandemic. He already knows he wants to take it.
“I still have some more eligibility for cross country, indoor and outdoor, so I’m going to try to take a fifth year,” he said. “I’m trying to figure out if that’s gonna be like grad school or whatever. There is a grad school for animation.”
When his collegiate career comes to an end, he won’t stop running.
“Running is definitely one of those things, it can be a really good lifestyle,” he said. “It’s something I’d like to keep doing just to stay healthy, and I just enjoy it too.”