Nearly every student can remember the moment they learned classes would be remote for the rest of the spring semester.
“I was initially excited for an extra week of spring break,” Katie Bobb, a sophomore in the College of Science, said. “That’s all it was at the time.”
An extra week of spring break soon bled into the remaining month-and-a-half of the spring semester spent online. March 10, the Tuesday before spring break officially began, Purdue President Mitch Daniels made the official announcement: All classes must be taught online starting March 23.
Daniels left a shred of hope, saying students would learn via computer screens “as long as in-person instruction seems inadvisable.” But a parenthetical he included — “potentially through the end of the semester” — became reality.
"We will be moving to remote learning for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester, including the final exam period,” read a letter sent on March 16 by Daniels and Provost Jay Akridge. “We had wanted to preserve the slim hope of a return to in-person instruction, but evolving circumstances and scientific guidance make it clear that no such resumption would be responsible.”
One student was already on a spring break trip in Florida when the March 16 announcement made official what many anticipated would happen.
“We kept to ourselves when we went there since COVID was starting to show up more in the U.S.,” Megan Dato, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, said. “I had mixed feelings about it at first. Part of me was excited because I was able to finish my semester at home, but another part of me was upset because I definitely learn better with classes being in person.”
Others were comfortable in their ability to adapt, but worried about others on campus for whom the transition would be tumultuous.
Tommy Komay, a sophomore in the College of Science, was nervous for his roommate, who is an international student.
“I offered him the option of coming to my home, but it turns out he had relatives in Hawaii, and Purdue was letting those in his situation stay on campus,” he said.
Eden Schipper, a senior in the College of Engineering, was spending spring break in Sarasota, Florida, with friends from home.
“I, as well as all my friends, were super upset when the rest of the semester went online,” she said. “We all were having a great semester, and the thought of going home for the rest of the semester and seeing none of my friends was so heartbreaking.”
Ryan Thometz, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, was in class working on a group project that was to be presented March 23, the day classes would resume after spring break. Daniels’ announcement upended his deadline and his semester.
“My initial reaction was that this is a lot more serious than I had ever thought it was,” Thometz said. “I began actually researching and saw what was going on and quickly came to the realization that we weren’t just going remote for two weeks after break; it was going to be the rest of the semester.”
As time passed, students said they began to see how extreme the pandemic was becoming. They discovered that learning from home paled in comparison with learning on campus, and that the move to remote learning was not temporary.
As the virus spread to the U.S., nerves were high. The first case of COVID-19 in Indiana was recorded on March 6.
In part because testing capacity has increased exponentially and in part because the virus has spread rapidly because of a lack of compliance with health guidelines, between 5,000-8,000 Hoosiers now test positive each day.
Beyond the fear of becoming sick, disappointment set in for many students who would miss out on highly anticipated events.
For Bobb, that was Winter Guard International, the competitive season for color guard performers.
For Thometz, it is sporting events that were canceled and continue to bar fans.
“Football games and especially tailgating, now that we won’t be able pack into Mackey, will really stink,” he said.
The defining moment of the spring semester, after a summer of uncertainty and hopes the virus’s spread would subside, led to a dramatically altered fall semester.
Despite having the spring to adapt, students still find the change has been detrimental to their education.
Dato said she finds it difficult to learn the material for any of her classes.
“Sometimes I go to the library with my friends to work on homework, but now it’s hard to find a table where we can sit together,” she said. “It's made me do a lot of studying in my room, which isn’t always the best.”
For those who remember the moment their springs were upended, they expect the memory of the coronavirus to define their college experiences.
“Honestly, COVID has ruined my college senior year experience. There are so many things my friends and I have missed out on,” Schipper said. “I’m just trying to keep a positive mindset and remember that everything happens for a reason.”