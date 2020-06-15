The University released dates and times Monday morning for several flu-shot events it will host ahead of the fall semester's vaccination deadline.
Purdue "is requesting all faculty, staff and students obtain their influenza vaccine this fall between September 1 and October 31, regardless of where they are working from or taking classes from at the time," according to a Purdue News press release.
The events will be hosted at Mollenkopf Athletics Center and the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, with two back-up dates scheduled at the Co-Rec later if needed.
Students, faculty and staff can receive their flu shot at Mollenkopf over the following dates:
- 7 a.m to 4 p.m., Sept. 15
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 16
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 17
The Co-Rec will offer the vaccine at the following dates:
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 28
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 30
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 2
If there's additional demand for vaccines, additional flu-shot events will be hosted at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9 at the Co-Rec, according to the press release.
More vaccines will also be available at the Center for Healthy Living, Purdue Pharmacy, Purdue University Student Health Service and the Nursing Center for Family Health this fall.
The vaccines are covered under Purdue health plans for faculty and staff, according to the University's vaccine FAQ webpage. The PUP and PUSH will bill students' health insurance plans for the vaccine.
People working and taking classes remotely don't have to come to campus for their vaccines, the release states, and can work with their local health-care providers if they want.
Faculty, students and staff are also given the option to fill out an "influenza declination form" if they are unable to receive the vaccine due to medical conditions or religious reasons, per the release. The form must be uploaded to the Healthy Boiler Portal for employees, and students can upload the form to the Student Health Center portal.
Those who do not get the vaccine within the deadline may be subject to getting sent home, per the FAQ. Employees who do not get the vaccine and don't have a medical or religious exemption will "be sent home in unpaid status with 10 days to comply," the FAQ states. Compliance for students will be enforced through a hold on their student accounts.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said that people who complete the waiver process will not face action Monday afternoon.