Purdue Student Government discussed bills that would add a PSG pathway to the civics literacy requirement and create a committee for disabled students during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Civics literacy requirement
PSG introduced a resolution allowing students to receive credit for the civic literacy requirements by attending PSG Senate and Judicial meetings.
PSG Chief Justice Eric Firstenberger, who introduced the bill, said it would improve PSG’s credibility.
“PSG can gain a lot of credibility among our student body and the university itself if we are willing to promote the things we do in these sessions to the student body,” he said.
“I think that students who attend these sessions can gain educational experience.”
The civics literacy requirement was added for all undergraduate Purdue students in fall 2021. Students are given the option between three pathways to fulfill this requirement. Firstenberger says attending regular senate meetings or judicial traffic court meetings would count as one of six necessary events to accomplish the events pathway.
“Significant pieces of legislation that we’ve had deserve to be known to our students and what their implications are,” Firstenberger said. “The idea behind it is (that) the stuff we do can be communicated by word of mouth to students who attend.”
Debate over the resolution centered on deciding how much of each meeting students would be required to attend in order for it to count toward their events pathway. Firstenberger originally proposed students be present for two bills in the student senate or two traffic court cases.
“I just know that senate sessions and judicial sessions fluctuate greatly in the amount of time, and I threw that number out there more with respect to the students’ time,” Firstenberger said.
The Senate unanimously passed an amendment to the resolution, proposed by College of Exploratory Studies Senator Eleanor Didonna, stipulating that students should attend entire sessions of either the legislative or judicial branches in order to receive credit.
“If we want to make this as accessible as possible, it should be as equal an obligation as the rest of the requirements so that people would choose this one if they are interested in student government,” Didonna said.
PSG Vice President Olivia Wyrick said the resolution is aimed to rally the senate behind one position to further talks with university administration.
“This is a resolution to give this recommendation to the University Senate and the administrators that implement the civic literacy requirement,” Wyrick said.
“There hasn’t been direct pushback, but there has been some hesitancy to include PSG, so this resolution is to first get support from this body before continuing those talks.”
The bill unanimously passed in the Senate.
Committee for disabled students
The bill to create a PSG committee for disabled students was also introduced.
College of Science Senator Claire Bohman, the bill’s author, said the committee will focus on researching improving conditions for students with mental and physical disabilities on campus.
“Right now there really isn’t a committee or support system for disabled students formally in PSG,” Bohman said. “As myself a member of the neurodivergent community, I have noticed that while the Disability Resource Center does exist, and while there are certain requirements that professors make for class accommodations, there are also a lot of hidden accessibility issues across campus.
“The bill was created as a committee to research those kinds of inequalities and to make sure disabled students are equally supported as their able-bodied counterparts.”
The senate unanimously passed the bill.