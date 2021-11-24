Purdue wide receiver David Bell has been named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, recognizing college football's most outstanding FBS receiver, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced this week.
The Big Ten Conference leader in receptions and receiving yards, Bell joins Taylor Stubblefield (2004) as the only Boilermakers to be a tabbed a finalist for the prestigious award, Purdue announced in a news release.
The Biletnikoff Award is an honor given to college football's best receiver, regardless of position. Any player (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
Bell was selected as one of three finalists from a list of 10 semifinalists, joining Jordan Addison of Pitt and Jameson Williams of Alabama.
The finalist distinction is well deserved as Bell has been one of the nation's best receivers all season long. Hauling in 8.7 catches per game, the Indianapolis native ranks third in the country and leads the Big Ten.
In 10 contests, he has totaled 1,207 yards to get within 100 yards of the Purdue record for receiving yards in a single season. Bell's 120.7 receiving yards per game rank fourth nationally, which also tops the conference.
Bell has produced in Purdue's biggest games, leading all finalists with 624 receiving yards against Top 25 teams this season. The junior wide receiver torched No. 2 Iowa (Oct. 16) with 11 catches for 240 yards, the second-most receiving yards ever by a Boilermaker in a single game.
Bell added another 200-yard day to help Purdue knock off a second Top 5 team. This time, it was No. 3 Michigan State who saw him make 11 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown as the Boilermakers handed the Spartans their first loss of the season (Nov. 6).
in 2021, he already ranks in the school's all-time Top 10 for receptions (4th), receiving yards (5th) and receiving touchdowns (T-7th). For his career, Bell is averaging an FBS-leading 102.4 receiving yards per game. His 8.1 receptions per game is currently the 2nd-most for an active NCAA career.
Purdue fans can show their support and vote for Bell to win the Biletnikoff Award. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page<https://biletnikoffaward.com/fan-vote/>. At the end of fan voting, the finalist with the most votes earns one official vote toward winning the award.
The winner will be announced Dec. 9 on ESPN as part of The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
First presented in 1994, the Biletnikoff Award is named after College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff. Before becoming the Raiders' all-time leading receiver, Biletnikoff was an All-American at Florida State.