In a third protest since the beginning of the semester, a familiar scene unfolded: Students toted "Black Lives Matter" signs. Chants of victims of white violence rang through the streets.
Also familiar has been the lack of formal action from Purdue administrators, participants said. Some protesters honed in on an original demand Friday — that a plaque near the “Diversity Tree” outside the Class of 1950 Building be replaced with one that is culturally sensitive.
Several organizations were angered when the University unveiled a plaque calling the tree the “Class of 1950 Tree” in August, among them the National Pan-Hellenic Council, a group of historically black Greek organizations.
“They told us that we would be able to help design the plaque,” said Kay Hawthorne, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences. “For years, it’s been an honor to decorate that tree and we weren’t even consulted on it despite being told otherwise.”
The tree, commonly referred to as the “Diversity Tree” among students and staff, has long represented communities of color on campus. Its current plaque references that history but says it is “also known as the ‘Diversity Tree.’”
“The ‘Diversity Tree’ was a way to prove to the University that we weren’t going to be invisible,” Hawthorne said. “It made us feel seen.”
Hawthorne mentioned that the tree had been vandalized on several occasions. Her sorority decorated the tree, as is tradition, but she said those decorations were defaced.
“My sorority had just spray painted the tree, and when we came back the next day there was red graffiti all over it,” she said.
The replacement of the “historically inaccurate and culturally insensitive” plaque with a new one created in conjunction with the NPHC, Justice Alliance for Momentum, Black Student Union and Multicultural Greek Council was one of 12 demands that students put forward for the University during an initial protest.
Other demands included an overhaul of CAPS, holding students accountable for racist acts and increasing the number of black students and faculty.
Brian Robinson, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute and one of the organizers of the protest, said the dean of students had been in touch with the organization regarding the protest. The dean seemed less than benevolent, he said.
“Her email honestly seemed vaguely threatening,” Robinson said. “She basically said that we were supposed to social distance or else we wouldn’t be able to continue protesting.”
Katherine Sermersheim, the dean of students, has not responded to The Exponent for comment as of Monday afternoon.
Robinson also said they had yet to hear from the University regarding specific demands.
Friday’s protest drew a much smaller crowd than those of the past, with about one hundred people in attendance. This distinction did not go unnoticed by students and organizers.
Adyson Gregory, a junior in College of Liberal Arts, expressed his disappointment that students weren’t coming out the way they had in the past.
“It hurts that there aren’t as many people this time,” he said. “It really proves that a majority of people came to the last protest to take pictures and pretend like they care.”
Other students expressed disappointment in Purdue’s lack of action.
“I don’t have high hopes for the Purdue Administration,” said Amirah Haweit, a freshman in the College of Science. “So if anything changes I’ll be pleasantly surprised.”
Makayla Colby, a junior in the College of Education, talked about her personal experiences with tragedy and demanded the University to take responsibility for its students.
“‘We all matter’ doesn’t cut it,” she said. “Mitch, I need to hear you say Black Lives Matter,” she yelled as the crowd snapped fingers in agreement.
Daniels has never explicitly spoken the phrase, but instead said “I endorse that” in a meeting with the Board of Trustees in June after a student representative repeated it several times.
Robinson said that despite the disheartening lack of response from the University, he hoped that students would still turn up for the protest in larger numbers.
“I don’t think any one particular protest is going to be the one that suddenly forces the University to make a change,” added Zion Moss, a sophomore in the College of Engineering who has been vocal during all three protests. “But I do know that consistency is key.
“We can’t force them to make a total 180, but we can wear them down.”