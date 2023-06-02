Gov. Eric Holcomb announced two reappointments and one new appointment to the Purdue Board of Trustees on Thursday.
Kevin Boes is a doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering from Great Falls, Montana. He will serve until July 1, 2025, as the student member of the board, according to a news release.
Holcomb also reappointed Michael Klipsch of Carmel and Gary Lehman of Lafayette to the board. Klipsch, the former president of the Klipsch Group, and Lehman, the founder of the Cannelton Group, will serve until July 1, 2026.